Texas A&M training the next generation of influencers, fighting misinformation online

By Jonathan Buck
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 7 days ago
A new initiative being launched by Texas A&M's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences is looking to repair the leaky pipeline in science communication between experts and the general population.

The new program aims to equip under-grad students with the skills for effective communicating of science-based information across muti-media platforms including social media platforms, as well as written and video blogs, and in doing so become a new type of science influencer.

Students will take part in the program over a course of four years where they will learn their respective field of science while also learning to better communicate their expertise with those who might be unfamiliar with subjects such as technology, food, and agricultural sciences.

"I think for us it's more about getting people to gain that information and education from science-based sources and science-based influencers and not from the cast amount of misinformation that exists out there." Holli Leggette, director of science, Communications Lab at Texas A&M.

Those interested in taking part in the science influencer program may apply in the fall 2021 semester with the program scheduled to begin in Jan 2022.

