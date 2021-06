As the demand for vaccinations begins to slow down in California, Governor Newsom is moving to incentives to try and get the remaining California residents vaccinated in our fight against Covid-19, and is doing so with a lottery that could get vaccinated Californian's $1.5 Million! They will do a drawing June 15th with 10 people who have been fully vaccinated winning $1.5 million! Additional drawings will be held on Friday June 4th and Friday June 11th with 15 individuals receiving $50,000! Prior to that, they are holding 2 million $50 gift cards for anyone 12 or older who gets newly and fully vaccinated prior to June 15th when the state is set to fully reopen and remove many of the restrictions in place.