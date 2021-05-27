Cancel
Billionaire Carl Icahn Eyes Potential $1.5B Crypto Investment

By Matt Montemayor
marketrebellion.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillionaire Carl Icahn Eyes Potential $1.5B Crypto Investment. The activist investor said he believed cryptocurrency would endure but not necessarily all the current digital. As reported by CoinDesk, “U.S. billionaire and one-time cryptocurrency skeptic Carl Icahn is contemplating a potential $1.5 billion investment in digital currencies. The activist investor said he’s looking at investing in crypto in “a relatively big way,” clarifying that “big” could mean “a billion dollars, billion-and-a-half.” Icahn, shared his thoughts via an interview on Wednesday with Bloomberg on topics ranging from investor activism, GameStop shares and digital assets.

marketrebellion.com
