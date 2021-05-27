Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Ruach Graffis, legendary SF cab driver and organizer, is dead at 74

By Christopher D. Cook
48hills.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReporter’s note: I first met Ruach in 1995 while investigating exploitative and dangerous working conditions in the taxi industry, which persist in today’s so-called “gig economy.” Ruach was instantly gracious, warmly welcoming, vastly knowledgeable, and so genuinely dedicated. For decades, Ruach was ever-present at campaigns, rallies, labor movement events, and in and around the Redstone Building and the Labor Temple that was her political base. For this reporter, Ruach was not only a “source” of information and insight, but a good friend, a fierce political ally, and the kind of quirky, free-thinking, passionately political soul that many of us have long associated with the heart of San Francisco.

48hills.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
