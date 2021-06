Imagine buying the House of the Seven Gables in Salem and declaring, “Seven gables aren’t enough. I’m going to make it 10.”. Essentially, the same defacement could happen to one of the oldest – if not the oldest – house in Newburyport, located across from Joppa Park at 2 Neptune St. The iconic house with its signature sloping saltbox roof has graced numerous postcards and still is featured in architectural and history books. Known as the Pettingill House, it dates to 1657 and is one of the very few 17th century buildings still standing in the city.