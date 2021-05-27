Over 600 Artists, Including Royce da 5’9″, Questlove & Run The Jewels Issue Solidarity Statement for Palestine

Over 600 musicians, including Run the Jewels and Noname among countless others, have signed a letter calling for a boycott of performances in Israel in support of Palestine. “In solidarity and empathy, as musicians, we cannot be silent,” reads the letter. “We are calling on our peers to publicly assert their solidarity with the Palestinian people. Complicity with Israeli war crimes is found in silence, and today silence is not an option. Silence is not an option as the brutal Israeli bombardment of besieged Gaza claimed more than 245 lives in the last weeks.”