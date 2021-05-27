Over 600 Artists, Including Royce da 5’9″, Questlove & Run The Jewels Issue Solidarity Statement for Palestine
Over 600 musicians as part of the “Musicians for Palestine” group have come together to issue a solidarity statement in support of the Palestinians. The names included in the list are: Royce da 5’9”, Bun B, Noname, Black Thought & Questlove of The Roots, Run The Jewels, Cypress Hill, Digable Planets, A-Trak, Illangelo, Belly, Majid Jordan, Doc McKinney, Ana Tijoux, Shadia Mansour, Soul Khan, and K-Salaam. Some of the other signatories include Roger Waters of Pink Floyd, Patti Smith, Serj Tankian of System of a Down, Dave 1 of Chromeo, Chronixx, Amber Coffman, Madison McFerrin, Anwar Hadid, and Mustafa the Poet.hiphop-n-more.com