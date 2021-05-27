Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

30 best wedding cake toppers in 2021 to upgrade your cake

By Jennifer Bennour, Shop TODAY
NBC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. It may seem like...

www.nbcnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Etta James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Party#Food Drink#Wedding Cakes#Chocolate Cake#Weddings#Home Decor#Elegant Affairs#Sift Gather#Maeflour Cakes#Lovele Sweets#Mark Graham#Navy#Oriental#Nbc News Shopping#Aloha Cake Topper#Blush Wood Co#Unique Cake Toppers#Cake Decor#Cute Chair Toppers#Purchasing Toppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Disney
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
GardeningThe New Yorker

Lilac Syrup and the Underrated Art of Eating Flowers

Nothing takes me back to the Midwestern pastoral of my youth quite like the smells of springtime: freshly cut grass with an edge of lawnmower fuel, the sweet ozone of an imminent thunderstorm. Most of all, it’s lilac bushes, which grow stately and ragged in the hard soil of Chicago’s front yards, or peek over back fences to wave down the alleyways. In May, the tiny purple flowers would open; by June, their thick perfume hung in a haze around each bush, the barest breeze sending out intoxicating eddies of rich scent. When I left home and moved to the East Coast, I sometimes bought cheap lilac colognes—there are plenty of lilacs out here, too, but sometimes a person is a little homesick and needs a whiff on demand. Scent, so neurologically intertwined with memory, is an emotional catapult, and I found that even the clumsiest molecular facsimile of lilac would get the job done.
Recipesnorthcentralpa.com

Brown Stone Front Cake

One of the most used, spotted, and worn recipe cards in my collection is in my Mom’s handwriting and it is for “”Brown Stone Front Cake”. I lost track of how many times she made this cake; it was my Dad’s absolute favorite. Holding that recipe card in my hands,...
Recipesthecountrycook.net

BROWNIE CAKE

Our most popular recipe from the LAST WEEKEND POTLUCK was this Brownie Cake from Back to My Southern Roots. Our other featured recipes include: Broccoli and Cauliflower Cheesy Bake from My Productive Backyard, Easy Raspberry Almond Shortbread Bites from A Red Spatula and Mary is sharing her amazing looking recipe for Baked Teriyaki Chicken Thighs!
Recipeswincountry.com

Pizza Rice Cakes

This one is a new favorite of mine. I’ve been eating rice cakes for lunch for a long time now. I’ve got a recipe further back in the archives that gives you an idea of some of things I like to do with them. This is a recipe that my fiancee recently discovered, I think it works better as a late night snack…or perhaps lunch. If you made it as a lunch item, you’d need access to an oven or air fryer.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Cheesy Cracker Brand Cakes

Cheez-It fans rejoice because you can now get your hands on a savory Cheez-It Cake. This year, Cheez-It is celebrating its 100th anniversary and the cracker brand decided to do something a little different to mark the occasion. The brand enlisted the help of celebrity chef and Sugargoat bakery founder Stephanie Izard to create a bright orange Cheez-It Cake that gives fans an entirely new way to enjoy the classic snack. To make the cake, Izard whipped up a batter made from ground-up Cheez-It flour, layered with a Cheez-It shortbread crumble. The cake also boasts caramel swirls that deliver a touch of sweetness, along with bright red strawberry-flavored icing, and crunchy, chocolate-coated Cheez-It crackers on top.
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

Biscoff Refrigerator Cake

This ingredient shopping module is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on their web site. Line a 20.5cm square tin with baking parchment or a double layer of clingfilm, leaving excess...
Lifestylemomtastic.com

The Best Queen Mattress Toppers

The average person spends about a third of their life in bed. With that much time spent in the same place, there’s no reason to put up with an uncomfortable mattress. Mattress topper design has dramatically improved over the years, with quality toppers constructed to be extra soft, incredibly supportive, or to provide needed cooling for a good night’s rest. Get ready to revolutionize the way you sleep by checking out our list of the best mattress toppers below.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
The Independent

Warburtons to venture into selling cakes

Bakery giant Warburtons is reportedly looking to expand its offerings from bread and crumpets to cake.The 145-year-old bakery brand will trial the launch of a new range of cake products called Ellie Warburton, named after the great-great aunt of chairman Jonathan Warburton, reported The Times.The move would see Ellie Warburton cakes being initially sold online and in two pop-up coffee shops in Harrogate and Skipton, North Yorkshire.The company hopes that if the trial proves it has a viable product, it can then attempt a supermarket deal to sell its cakes to the wider UK public.Currently, Warburtons sells bread, wraps, crumpets,...
Recipeslacucinaitaliana.com

Limoncello Cake

What would warm weather be without limoncello? Rather, more precisely, limoncello cake? If you have Italian roots or are close to someone who does, you're likely familiar with ciambella or ciambellone, an Italian ring cake that ranges from basic yellowcake to a wealth of flavors. It decorates dozens of countertops, always on hand for breakfast or as an afternoon snack, or to serve to any visitors.
Food & Drinkstastywoo.com

Dark Beer and Chocolate Cake

Amazingly delicious whippy flourless chocolate cake that you make your day! Simple but rich, well moist, and creamy at the top, this cake is perfect for any occasion. If you are wheat intolerant, then this cake is just for you! It will take you around 30 minutes to prepare it plus 50 minutes to cook. Try the recipe:
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Hoe Cakes

Damarr Brown, Chef de Cuisine at Virtue Restaurant & Bar. Chef Erick Williams’ Hoe Cakes (yields 4) Prepare the batter. In a large bowl, whisk together cornmeal, flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt. In a large liquid measuring cup, combine the eggs and buttermilk. Whisk until smooth. Melt butter and...
Recipes12tomatoes.com

Chocolate Brick Cake

When it comes to chocolate baked goods there’s no wrong way get your dose of the good stuff. When you want something simple and unfussy this British chocolate brick cake hits the spot. This cake isn’t goopy and so it’s easy to take on the go. There’s no frosting to make either. This is just a great snacking cake that’s incredibly easy to prepare.
Food & DrinksRutland Herald

Rhubarb breakfast cakes

Last year a generous friend divided up her rhubarb plant and shared some with me to plant in my own garden. Now, after taking time to get established, it’s finally ready to harvest. I am surprised by how easy rhubarb is to grow. I planted it along the side of...
RecipesTelegraph

Drunken Eccles cakes recipe

Last Christmas we came up with a mince pie croissant for the bakery, but Dad and I got over-excited and ordered way too many packets of brandy fruit. They sat on a high shelf until one day, when I was making our usual Eccles cakes, I ran out of raisins and used the brandy fruit instead. The result was magical, and we’ve been the UK’s No 1 customer for out-of-season brandy fruits ever since.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Cake-Flavored Sodas

Mountain Dew fans rejoice because it appears that a sweet new flavor called Mountain Dew Cake Smash is on its way. Back in 2019, rumors began swirling when PepsiCo trademarked the name MTN Dew 80 CAKE-SMASH. And just recently, Reddit users began sharing leaked photos of the new flavor. The new drink appears to be a dessert-inspired flavor that consists of "DEW with a rush of artificial cake flavor." The idea behind the new flavor also appears to be celebrating those milestones you have missed, "whether it was a birthday, a wedding, a graduation, or life itself! This year you deserve to have your cake and drink it too with Mtn Dew Cake-Smash!”
RecipesNews On 6

Carrot Cake Cookies

Healthy eating coach Sharon Stroud shares a tasty recipe for Carrot Cake Cookies!. 1 teaspoon baking powder1 teaspoon ground cinnamon. ¾ cup Lakanto Sugar Free Powdered Monkfruit Sweetener with Erythritol. 1 tablespoon organic unsweetened coconut milk with vanilla. Preheat oven to 350º. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In...
Grocery & Supermaketkamcity.com

Warburtons Moves Into Cakes Market

Bakery giant Warburtons is launching a new range of “premium” sweet treats under the brand Ellie Warburtons Cakes. The cakes will initially be trialled at two pop-up shops in Skipton and Harrogate, which will open on 28 May and 4 June, respectively. Trading throughout the summer, they will offer eight flavours of sweet cakes, including a Cookie Dough with Caramel Slice and Lemon with Blackberry Compote, priced at £3 each.
Food & Drinkscrazyforcrust.com

American Flag Cupcake Cake

Learn how to make an amazing American flag cupcake cake! I can promise, it’s easier than you think. Using boxed cake mix and prepared frosting makes this pull-apart cupcake cake so easy to make. It will be the star of your patriotic celebration!. Pin it now to save for later.
Recipesnwaonline.com

OPINION | FRONT BURNER: Get your vegetarian game on with squash cakes

I liked this summer squash recipe from Deborah Madison's "In My Kitchen: A Collection of New and Favorite Vegetarian Recipes" (Ten Speed, $32.50) so much that I made it twice in one day. The original recipe calls for Costata Romanesco, an heirloom variety of zucchini with distinctive ribs and green...
Recipeskentuckyliving.com

Grandmother’s Apple Cake

This recipe came from Nicki’s grandmother. She and Nicki’s grandfather owned a restaurant, The Statesman, in Pennsylvania. It’s one of Tim’s favorite recipes. Mix together all ingredients until combined. Pour into a greased baking dish (9×12-inch or 9×9 if you prefer a thicker cake) and bake 1 hour at 350°. Let cool and serve topped with powdered sugar. Will be very thick and dense.