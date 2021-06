Sign up for The Daily Reach, and get all the news that’s fit for your inbox. We’re more than a year into the pandemic, and it’s clear that isolation has affected our mental and physical health. COVID-19 and interior fatigue has set in, leaving many searching for remedies to the feelings of stagnation. Do I need to move to a new house or apartment? Find a new job? Go back to school? Switch careers? Many of these stale and anxious feelings come from routine or after major life events, like this pandemic.