A series of new pilot schemes are being launched across England in an attempt to encourage people to get tested for Covid-19 and to self-isolate if they test positive.The pilot schemes will include offering those attempting to self-isolate whilst living in overcrowded houses free accommodation to isolate effectively.The plan will also include increased social care to support adults deemed vulnerable, as well as “buddying” services for those in need of mental health support and translation assistance for those who cannot speak English.A total of £11.9 million has been allocated towards the pilot schemes by the government and this funding will...