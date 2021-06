(NAFB) – The Environmental Protection Agency is accepting applications for a 1-million-dollar grant initiative through the Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program. The program, according to the EPA, encourages smart, sensible, and sustainable pest control in agriculture. Through the grants, EPA will support projects that explore innovative practices, technologies, education, and non-regulatory solutions that adopt integrated pest management strategies. While traditional pest control involves the routine application of pesticides, IPM focuses on pest prevention and only using pesticides as needed.