Understanding Financial Literacy Inequality

OneUnited Bank has opened its 11th Annual I Got Bank Youth Financial Literacy competition for entries. As you know the racial wealth gap is real, and there is no better place to begin teaching financial literacy than with our children. This contest helps drive kids aged 8-12 to learn about saving money, loaning money, keeping money, growing money – real everyday issues. Ten children will win $1000 savings accounts and the deadline for entries is 6/30/21. Entrants must read any financial literacy book then write an essay or create art that talks about what they have learned and how it can apply to their daily lives. Additionally, bank President Teri Williams authored a children’s book “I Got Bank: What My Granddad Taught Me About Money”, that will be given away free at www.oneunited.com/book.