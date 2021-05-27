Through May 28: Vote for your favorite Girl Scouts Tempe patch design!

The City of Tempe has partnered with the Girl Scouts – Arizona Cactus-Pine Council on a first-ever city patch program.

Local children were invited to submit design ideas for the patch itself, which will become the official icon for the program. Now, three finalists have been chosen and it’s your turn to vote.

Through May 28, click here to select the best representation of Tempe. Each person voting is asked to vote just once, please.

All students who submitted designs were asked to give a brief explanation about what inspired their design. The finalists are:

1. Lyla – Lyla is in second grade. “I hike the ASU mountain with my mom a lot and I really love Tempe Town Lake so I thought it would be cool if I added some of my favorite stuff in Tempe. Tempe is where I grew up and started Girl Scouts so I love Tempe as much as Tempe loves Girl Scouts!”

2. Sofia - Sofia is in fourth grade. “The thing that inspired my design was A mountain and the desert that is home to many beautiful creatures and cacti.”

3. Jania - Jania is in ninth grade. “I have lived in Tempe, Arizona my entire life. I love this city. It is my home. I included Tempe landmarks and places that I grew up seeing and love to see every day. These places make Tempe home and a great place.

The patch program, which will begin later this year, will offer the opportunity for Girl Scouts who live in Arizona to select from an array of activities to learn about and experience Tempe history, operations and famous sites. It is the first city-specific patch program in Arizona.

City Councilmember Doreen Garlid, who has partnered with the Girl Scouts to create the Tempe patch program and this contest, personally called to thank each of the Tempe students who submitted designs for the contest.

“Each of the children who participated was so excited to create a vibrant symbol that honors the tradition of Girl Scouts and showcases Tempe pride,” Garlid said. “I am inspired by their enthusiasm and thrilled for our Tempe patch program to begin. No matter which student’s design gets the most votes, they have all made their community proud.”

The winning designer is scheduled to be congratulated by Mayor Corey Woods and the City Council at its June 10 Regular Meeting.

For more information, visit tempe.gov/patch.