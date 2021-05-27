Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

AUDIO: Travvy Trav – “Have Some Drugs”

By Allen Halas
breakingandentering.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducer Travvy Trav has a new track out, and it’s pure house music bliss. “Have Some Drugs” has a title that comes from a repetitive sample that you won’t mind if you were to indulge in some narcotics, and a persistent beat reminiscent of an earlier era of electronic music. Playing with distortion and bass lines, the track builds as it progresses, eventually becoming a total rave free-for-all. If you’re trying to party, this may or may not be the track for you. Get your fist ready to pump along with “Have Some Drugs” below:

breakingandentering.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Audio#Producer Travvy Trav#Audio#Electronic Music#House Music#Bass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musictelegraphherald.com

Audio reviews

John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band, “Leftover Feelings” (New West Records) On “Leftover Feelings,” the powerhouse pairing of John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas starts by introducing a new musical form: The 12-bar blues gone green. “I've got a long black electric Cadillac,” goes Hiatt’s opening verse. “She'll go a...
Musicedm.com

Gesaffelstein Emerges With Haunting Techno Single "Icia": Listen

The Dark Prince of Techno has quietly emerged from the shadows with new music. Gesaffelstein recently unveiled his first single in over a year, and it's nothing short of breathtaking. Never one to follow trends—and always one to set them—the French electronic music legend paints a cinematic portrait of isolation with "Icia." It's haunting and hypnotic, harkening to dark dancefloors and vintage acid house raves.
InternetAmadhia

The Best Beat Tapes on Bandcamp: May 2021

This month’s column is delightfully diverse. Below, you’ll find genre-agnostic, astrally-inclined productions from one of the L.A. beat scene’s foundational figures and leading women; a tape of devastating bass and face-melting synths from a rising Japanese producer; beats inspired by the spiritual jazz of the ‘60s and ‘70s; and sci-fi influenced grooves that pull from ambient as much as they do psych-rock. There’s also a project of innovative boom-bap that upholds the canon as much as it pushes against it.
Tampa, FLnextmosh.com

The Absence premiere “Black Providence” music video

Tampa, Florida melodic death metallers The Absence (Inhuman Condition, Soulfly, Venom Inc.) have revealed a music video for their new track “Black Providence,” which you can check out below. The song appears on the band’s upcoming ‘Coffinized’ album on M-Theory Audio (out June 25th – pre-order + get the CD and limited-edition vinyl variants here).
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Baauer rewires A.G. Cook’s hyper-pop single ‘Beautiful Superstar’

Following his ethereal Secret Sky digital performance, Baauer now offers an experimental bass remix of A.G. Cook’s “Beautiful Superstar.” Featured on Cook’s sophomore album, Apple, which arrived in September of 2020, “Beautiful Superstar – Baauer Remix” is now streaming everywhere alongside a slew of reworks on Cook’s latest project, Apple vs. 7G. The Grammy-nominated “Harlem Shake” producer implemented his avant-garde sound design on Cook’s hyper-pop single, distinguished by an oscillating bass drop.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Bantum turns a ‘New Leaf’ with latest EP

Ireland native Ruairi Lynch, better known as Bantum, completes his New Leaf EP rollout with the full three-track parcel, which manifests as a message: sonically, he’s headed in a new direction. Highly influenced by electronic music fixtures such as Daft Punk, Four Tet, and Soulwax, the EP takes on an...
Musicmetalinsider.net

Mayhem unleash “Voces Ab Alta” music video

Mayhem are gearing up for their new EP, Atavistic Black Disorder/Kommando, scheduled to arrive July 9th via Century Media Records. Today (3rd), these black metal legends have unleashed a video for the song “Voces Ab Alta.” Visual artist Costin Chioreanu (Ghost, Opeth, Napalm Death) created the visuals for the clip. The track was initially recorded during the group’s Daemon sessions and is one of the three original songs taken from the upcoming EP, which will also feature covers of punk classics from Discharge, Dead Kennedys, Rudimentary Peni, and the Ramones.
Rock MusicPosted by
TheStreet

New Band "Audio Strut" Launches Single And Album Featuring Musicians Who Have Played With Acts Such As Gorgon City, Elton John And Jamiroquai

LONDON, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Audio Strut" launches the album "Funksonic" and the single "Ride the Wave" through TF Productions on May 28 th. The single "Ride the Wave" features a secret special guest Grammy winner and is being plugged for radio airplay in the UK and internationally. The song is about the disillusioned youth of today in some of our poorest communities and the rising knife and gun crime.
Musicjuno.co.uk

Juno Recommends Bass June 2021

Considering the way this Scotch Rolex LP begins you probably want to strap-in. Tewari opens with seriously brooding atmosphere, before Nigerian vocalist MC Yallah explodes into action with a twisted take on bass and grime. One track later and we've descended into the depths of distorted screams and vicious but muffled power riffs, meaning there's really no turning back.
Musicdecodedmagazine.com

Justice reissues his pioneering debut album, ‘Viewpoints’ on Hydrogen Dukebox

Since it first dropped in 1998, ‘Viewpoints’, the debut album by UK producer Justice, aka Tony Bowes, has been celebrated as one of the most influential albums by DJs and producers across the spectrum of electronic music. The 11-track album was the product of a fevered burst of creativity and experimentation that explored Justice’s many influences, resulting in the creation of unheard-before sonic hybrids.
Cupertino, CAwebeenow.com

Apple Music will have spatial audio support with Dolby Atmos and …

Go news that the Cupertino released a few hours ago related to their subscription service, Apple Music. Officially starting in June, the entire music catalog will have lossless music quality options applied to more than 75 million tracks. Also, spatial audio with Dolby Atmos will be integrated into the service and will be compatible with AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and Beats with H1 or W1 chip. Best of all, it will be at no additional cost. The rumors, in one part, ended up being true.
Public Healththebrag.com

San Holo and Alison Wonderland on making music in the time of COVID

The near-hour long conversation saw the pair delve into everything from creativity in quarantine, yearning to perform live, and the misunderstood complexity of EDM. You can watch it below. Check out San Holo and Alison Wonderland discuss creativity in the time of COVID. San Holo burst into our collective consciousness...
MusicYour EDM

Sparkee Flips Tiesto’s “The Business” Into Funky Disco Anthem [LISTEN]

Everything Tiesto touches seems to turn to gold, especially his single “The Business“. Recently, he held a remix competition via Label Radar offering the winner an official release on Atlantic Records along with $7,000 worth of studio gear and plugins. Over 3500 producers submitted tracks and one came out on top: Canadian award-nominated music producer and guitar player, Sparkee.
Musicedmsauce.com

ALWZ SNNY x Marquette King Drop Groundbreaking Release with SNNYLAND

ALWZ SNNY is continuing to own 2021 as he returns with his latest release ‘SNNYLAND’ following a chain of impressive releases earlier on this year. Joining him on this endeavour to push the boundaries of dance music is Marquette King, an athlete from Georgia, USA who has decided to branch out into the industry. ALWZ SNNY and Marquette King share a similar ambition, they both aspire to curate unique and fun music, Marquette is focussed on blending the best of pop and hip hop with EDM and House music to bring about the genre of ‘Pop-Hop’. ALWZ SNNY ensures throughout his releases that he encapsulates the dualism of both Country Dance and Electropop to bring about his unique and infectious sound. ALWZ SNNY and Marquette King have drummed up quite the excitement with this collaboration, and their ground-breaking release is the perfect example of how well they work together.
Musicweraveyou.com

Finneas shares insights into his home studio

AWAL is a branch of a famous music service company known as Kobalt. AWAL partners up with labels and artists such as Lauv, Finneas, and Daya. As a part of their YouTube series called SPACES, they take us through the bedroom studio where Finneas and Billie Eilish started working together.
Cell PhonesEngadget

AI music app AiMi lets you set the tempo and mood of endless playlists

The craze for blissful background music ideal for studying or chilling out to has spawned popular YouTube channels, streaming playlists and even AI-powered apps. AiMi — which today is rolling out a major update for its generative music service — sits squarely in the latter camp alongside peers Endel and Brain.fm. A little more than a year after its debut, the app for electronic music fans is launching a new interface that gives listeners six endless mixes to choose from. Their titles, including Serenity and Chill and Deep, give you an indication of the type of meditative, lo-fi and deep house beats on offer.
MusicAmadhia

The Best Electronic Music on Bandcamp: May 2021

Aggro Russian braindance, two twists on the current UK/South Africa love affair, French electro made for Myanmar, and Detroit techno made for France: As ever, electronic club music joins cultural dots in truly surprising ways—and not in some wishy-washy, undifferentiated “music is the universal language” sense, but by creating definite and specific links between people, scenes, sounds, and rhythmic patterns. And that’s before we get to Brit-Australian-Japanese acid, junglist Krautrock, Arizonan Afrofuturist house, and other genres that are more tangled still…
Musicthis song is sick

Gesaffelstein Returns With Vicious Electro Banger “Icia”

One of the most formidable names in electronic music, Gesaffelstein, is back with new original music for the first time in two years. The enigmatic Frenchman is always forward thinking with his sounds, and this new track, titled “Icia,” is a futuristic electro banger that’s far ahead of the pack.
Musicedmsauce.com

Laika Beats Breaks Barriers with Total Bass Face Trap Record

Whats going on dance music fans? Hope all you trap-heads are in the house today as we have a killer record to share with you from up and coming producer, Laika Beats. This record is one of those that really has you change perspective and mood from breakdown, intro, to drops. The record seemingly starts to come off as an atmospheric tone, with light melodies throughout but slowly builds into a bass face making drop. The record really shows off a unique style in breaking down the listener into segments and showing them different sides of your creative personality. Really fantastic navigation by Laika Beats on The Denver Plug. Take a listen below!