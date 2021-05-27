AUDIO: Travvy Trav – “Have Some Drugs”
Producer Travvy Trav has a new track out, and it’s pure house music bliss. “Have Some Drugs” has a title that comes from a repetitive sample that you won’t mind if you were to indulge in some narcotics, and a persistent beat reminiscent of an earlier era of electronic music. Playing with distortion and bass lines, the track builds as it progresses, eventually becoming a total rave free-for-all. If you’re trying to party, this may or may not be the track for you. Get your fist ready to pump along with “Have Some Drugs” below:breakingandentering.net