Kansas City, MO

Kansas City council passes ordinance aimed at curbing street racing

By KMBC 9 News Staff
KMBC.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Council passed an ordinance Thursday that is aimed at curbing street racing. The measure imposes stricter penalties for offenders. "This ordinance makes it clear: our priority is keeping people -- participants, spectators and passersby -- safe and illegal street racing activities will be met with tougher legal consequences. We continue exploring ways to create safer, legal options for events where people can show off their cars without jeopardizing the safety of others. In the meantime, participants will have to follow the law," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a news release.

www.kmbc.com
