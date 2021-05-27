Department of Health ‘committed’ to Northern Ireland abortion services

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has joined a group of attorneys general demanding the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) decline to adopt a proposed regulation that would illegally fund abortion. Title X — a federal law that funds family-planning services — expressly prohibits its funds from being used to support elective abortions. In April, HHS proposed to overturn a Trump Administration policy robustly enforcing this legal requirement. The existing policy, issued in 2019, requires federally funded Title X family planning clinics to be physically and financially independent from abortion clinics. The letter comes as HHS is weighing the new proposal would allow the commingling of funds and undercut the purpose of the Title X law.