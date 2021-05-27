newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Department of Health ‘committed’ to Northern Ireland abortion services

goqradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthern Ireland’s Department of Health is “committed” to fully establishing abortion services for women, the High Court in Belfast has been told. The statement was made on the second day of a judicial review brought by the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission against Secretary of State Brandon Lewis, as well as the Northern Ireland Executive and the region’s Department of Health over delays in abortion law implementation.

www.goqradio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Lewis
Person
Robin Swann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Uk#State Services#Government Services#Health Services#The High Court#The Department Of Health#Stormont#Covid#Abortion Services#Commission Services#Public Health Facilities#Abortion Laws#Individual Health Trusts#Legislation#Executive Agreement#Belfast#Unlawful Delay#Women#Secretary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
News Break
HHS
Country
U.K.
News Break
Women's Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Mississippi Statetribuneledgernews.com

Mississippi yearning: Of abortion and public health

In 2018, Mississippi’s state legislature passed a law banning almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with limited exceptions for medical emergencies and fetal abnormalities. (Wednesday, Texas’ governor signed into law a bill that goes further, banning the procedure as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.) At the...
Healthswark.today

Attorney General Rutledge Warns Department of Health and Human Services that It Cannot Federally Fund Abortion

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has joined a group of attorneys general demanding the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) decline to adopt a proposed regulation that would illegally fund abortion. Title X — a federal law that funds family-planning services — expressly prohibits its funds from being used to support elective abortions. In April, HHS proposed to overturn a Trump Administration policy robustly enforcing this legal requirement. The existing policy, issued in 2019, requires federally funded Title X family planning clinics to be physically and financially independent from abortion clinics. The letter comes as HHS is weighing the new proposal would allow the commingling of funds and undercut the purpose of the Title X law.
Public Healthledburyreporter.co.uk

70% of Northern Ireland population have received first Covid-19 jab

More than 70% of the adult population in Northern Ireland have received the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccination. Health Minister Robin Swann said over 40% of the population are now fully vaccinated. He also announced that in order to maintain the programme’s momentum, the vaccination programme will be extended...
Public Healthdefense.gov

Memorandum of Understanding for Acquisition Support Signed Between the Department of Defense and the Department of Health and Human Services

On May 20, 2021, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks and Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Andrea Palm signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to continue the agencies’ partnership in defeating COVID-19 and preparing for future public health emergencies. The MOU establishes the framework under which the...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

France on Northern Ireland Protocol: Flexibility, Perhaps, but It Stays

DUBLIN (Reuters) -France said on Thursday that the European Union could not accept any unilateral move by Britain that threatened the integrity of the single market via the Irish border, calling it dangerous to question the Brexit deal’s Northern Ireland protocol. After the United Kingdom left the European Union's orbit...
Politicsledburyreporter.co.uk

First Minister urges Northern Ireland public to enjoy freedoms but be sensible

Northern Ireland’s First Minister has urged the public to enjoy their new freedoms, but to be sensible. Arlene Foster was speaking as she visited the Strand Arts Centre in east Belfast along with deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill. Indoor hospitality and indoor visitor and cultural attractions were able to reopen...
Grocery & Supermaketfarmweek.com

Northern Ireland companies shortlisted in FreeFrom awards

Products from Northern Ireland companies have been shortlisted in the annual FreeFrom Food Awards, the UK’s only award for free from food and drink. Kestrel Foods, Craigavon, County Armagh, for two branded products – Forest Feast Raspberry, Pecan and Apple Toppers in the Breakfast category, and Forest Feast Slow Roasted Nut Mix with Sea Salt and Crushed Black Peppercorn and Acti-Snack branded Keto Crunch and Apple Cider Vinegar, both in the Savoury Snack and Cracker category.
U.K.The Guardian

Integration in Northern Ireland is making progress, despite gloomy headlines

Considering recent headlines, you could be forgiven for thinking Northern Ireland was hurtling back towards much darker days. The unrest witnessed in Belfast remains a legitimate concern, with deep-set socioeconomic roots. And we’ve been given a stark reminder of the Troubles with the inquest into the Ballymurphy massacre. However, despite the hurdles, there is much to suggest a populace who are intent on making a healthier, genuinely integrated society work.
Gamblinginkedin.com

Northern Ireland Prepares For Legacy Gambling Law Overhaul

All gambling enterprises and hospitality venues in Northern Ireland have been cautioned to prepare for legislative changes to the nation’s gambling legislation. The Northern Ireland Executive said yesterday that Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has been appointed to lead the province’s first major review of gambling regulations in almost 35 years.
Worldeppingforestguardian.co.uk

100,000 Covid-19 vaccinations delivered by army medics in Northern Ireland

Army medics administered an estimated 100,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine in Northern Ireland, the Ministry of Defence has revealed. Some 100 combat medical technicians (CMTs) worked at the vaccination centre at the SSE Arena in Belfast in recent months. As the men and women prepared to leave at the weekend,...
Women's HealthPosted by
The Conversation UK

Three Families: abortion is now legal in Northern Ireland but more needs to be done so every woman has adequate access

Hannah and her partner have just had a disastrous meeting with the obstetrician. Hannah knows that her pregnancy is not viable and, tortuously, decides that she cannot give birth to a dead baby. The next morning she tells her doctor she wants a termination. He stares at her and says, “well you know that’s not going to happen … not in this hospital”.
Gamblingvegasslotsonline.com

Northern Ireland Planning Major Gambling Legislation Changes

Lawmakers in Northern Ireland are planning to overhaul the region’s gambling legislation. The Northern Ireland Executive revealed on Thursday that Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey will be in charge of leading this regulatory reform of the gambling laws that have been in place for more than 35 years. going to take...
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Northern Ireland records one further death and 68 more cases

BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. One person has died with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,153. The latest figures also show that 68 more people have tested positive...
EuropePosted by
Reuters

Britain disappointed by EU comments on Northern Ireland

Britain is disappointed that there was not more recognition from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on how the Northern Ireland protocol is affecting the British province, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday. Earlier, von der Leyen said the European Union's tensions with Britain were...
Public Healthkttn.com

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Service partners with agencies to ensure vaccine for the homebound

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced a partnership between the Area Agencies on Aging, local public health agencies, and Emergency Medical Services to ensure homebound adults have a streamlined and accessible vaccination experience across the state. Understanding that various communities have already developed a plan for vaccinating homebound individuals in their area, the partnerships established by the State are to merely supplement and allow these efforts to continue at the local level.
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Department of Health records 63 new cases

BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. There have been no further Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours, so the total number of deaths remains at 2,153. The latest figures show that 63 more people have tested...
Petsrspb.org.uk

Giving Nature a Home in Northern Ireland

Guest blog by Jane Clarke, RSPB NI Nature Protection Policy Officer. From wintering birds on the shores of Strangford Lough to the seals at Murlough, and the blanket bogs of Cuilcagh Mountain in Fermanagh, Northern Ireland is home to an amazing range of species and habitats. However, nature is in crisis, even in the areas where it is protected by law. That’s why RSPB is working to develop best practice guidance for monitoring protected areas. Read on to find out more...