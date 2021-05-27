Louisiana House Gives Final Passage to Drug Court Measure – AG Jeff Landry’s Top Legislative Priority
BATON ROUGE, LA – More than a year after creating the Drug and Specialty Court Commission, the Louisiana Legislature has given final passage to SB 145 by Senator Rick Ward – a bill that expands and improves drug and specialty courts across the State. As Chairman of the Drug and Specialty Courts Commission, Attorney General Jeff Landry applauded the Legislature and its dedication to true criminal justice reform.lobservateur.com