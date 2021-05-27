Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Occupants of a Leamington house caught red-handed as they tried to throw bags of cannabis out of the window as police paid them a visit - for a totally different reason

leamingtoncourier.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOccupants of a house in Leamington were caught red-handed as they tried to throw bags of cannabis out of the window during a police visit. Officers spotting them in the act, officers searched the property yesterday (Wednesday) and found 17 bags containing cannabis. "The occupant was subsequently arrested for Possession...

www.leamingtoncourier.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis#Drugs#Leamington Police#Leamington Snt#Occupants#Bags#Fraud Offences#Warwick#Kenilworth Snt#Intention#Caught Red Handed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Law Enforcementleamingtoncourier.co.uk

Arrest made after police discover cannabis factory in Leamington

An arrest has been made after police discovered a cannabis factory in Leamington. This morning (Tuesday May 18) officers from the Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a drugs warrant at a property in Camberwell Terrace. Officers said they found 96 cannabis plants inside the property and that 'a male found...
Worldleamingtoncourier.co.uk

Five disused caravans have been converted into mini cannabis factories near Leamington

Five disused caravans full of cannabis plants have been found in Ryton, along with a stolen car. Warwickshire Police's OPU unit said the stolen vehicle had been abandoned. A spokesperson for OPU Warwickshire said: "A shift OPU yesterday (Friday) found another stolen car which had been left abandoned at Ryton, in the same area we also found five disused caravans which were full of cannabis plants, each caravan had different stages of growth including a separate drying room too.
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

Driver seen throwing money out the window during chase with Houston police

HOUSTON - Two teenage boys have been arrested, but another is still at large after they allegedly robbed a Houston Walgreens overnight Sunday. Preliminary information from Commander Ron Borza with the Houston Police Department claims three teens were accused of robbing a Walgreens at gunpoint over on Airline and Parker.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Daily Mail

Police bust £5million money laundering operation when officers noticed a man 'struggling' to carry heavy bags stuffed with dirty money – marking the largest cash haul ever seized by the Met

Police busted a £5million money laundering operation when officers noticed a man 'struggling' to carry heavy bags stuffed with dirty cash. Ruslan Shamsutdinov, 36, was seen 'noticeably struggling' outside a block of flats in Fulham, south-west London, as he carried the bags. Police stopped him and discovered a 'considerable amount'...
Minoritiesleamingtoncourier.co.uk

Leamington man accused of spitting, kicking and racially abusing police officers

A police officer was allegedly racially abused and another two kicked and spat at following an incident in Leamington yesterday (Tuesday 25 May) evening. Officers went to Waverley Road and arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence. The arrest followed a report that two men had been racially abused.
Public Healthalloaadvertiser.com

Covid Scotland: How many fines have been handed out by police

Police dispersed more people for Covid breaches this week than any other seven day period since the beginning of the pandemic. Information has been released on how many fines Police Scotland have handed out during the Covid-19 pandemic. The data looks at how many times officers dispersed gatherings and issued...
Violent CrimesBBC

Runshaw college: Gang who went on machete rampage jailed

Gang members who rampaged through a college for a pre-arranged fight armed with baseball bats and a machete have been detained. The six men, all from Preston in Lancashire, descended on Runshaw College in Leyland in March 2019. Police said a dispute had broken out between rival gangs, with groups...