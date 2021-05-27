Occupants of a Leamington house caught red-handed as they tried to throw bags of cannabis out of the window as police paid them a visit - for a totally different reason
Occupants of a house in Leamington were caught red-handed as they tried to throw bags of cannabis out of the window during a police visit. Officers spotting them in the act, officers searched the property yesterday (Wednesday) and found 17 bags containing cannabis. "The occupant was subsequently arrested for Possession...www.leamingtoncourier.co.uk