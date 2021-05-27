Occupants of a Leamington house caught red-handed as they tried to throw bags of cannabis out of the window as police paid them a visit - for a totally different reason

Five disused caravans full of cannabis plants have been found in Ryton, along with a stolen car. Warwickshire Police's OPU unit said the stolen vehicle had been abandoned. A spokesperson for OPU Warwickshire said: "A shift OPU yesterday (Friday) found another stolen car which had been left abandoned at Ryton, in the same area we also found five disused caravans which were full of cannabis plants, each caravan had different stages of growth including a separate drying room too.