No COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday in tri-county area as new virus cases rise by 14

WATERTOWN — No COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in the tri-county area as the number of new virus cases rose by 14.

The three-county area’s virus-related death toll remained at 213.

Jefferson County added four COVID cases to its total Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,091. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate dropped to 2.1%.

The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by seven, for a new total of 6,940.

Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by one to 60, while hospitalizations decreased by two, to four patients.

There are five people in precautionary quarantine and 197 people are in mandatory quarantine.

Jefferson County has reported 87 virus-related deaths.

St. Lawrence County reported six new novel coronavirus cases Thursday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,476. No deaths were reported.

Four people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Wednesday.

There are currently 85 known active cases in the county, a decrease of four from Wednesday, and a total of 7,295 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.

To date, 327,099 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health.

St. Lawrence County has logged 96 virus-related deaths.

Lewis County reported four new cases of COVID on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,350. No deaths were reported.

A total of 30 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of two from Wednesday — and there are currently two people in the county hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Wednesday.

A total of 2,290 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of two since Wednesday, resulting in 30 known active cases in the county. There are 74 people in quarantine.

Lewis County has reported 30 deaths from the virus.