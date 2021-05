Canadians who return from the United States for non essential reasons are ordered to quarantine for 14 days upon their return. Reports released this week had cited that those who wanted to travel to the U-S to get a COVID-19 vaccine could do so and be exempt from the 14 day quarantine. A statement from Canada Border Services Agency to myFM stated that rules remain the same for everyone. Border services officers do not have discretion to exempt travellers from quarantine based on an assumed level of risk the traveller poses or any other factor. The border closure for non essential travel was also extended this week to June 21st.