Just because you're young and healthy, doesn't mean the coronavirus won't affect you. Young adults who show only minor symptoms of COVID-19 may still suffer lingering changes to their blood vessels, according to a small new study. While the SARS-CoV-2 primarily impacts the lungs and is particularly dangerous for older people, growing research suggests it also leaves a lasting mark on the cardiovascular system, even among young people and those who experience only mild symptoms. In the most recent study, scientists compared the vascular health of 30 young adults, half of whom had tested positive for COVID-19 about a month before and half...