My primary job right now is teaching and tutoring Spanish grammar, culture, speaking, listening and writing for students K-12. I design lesson plans and homework assignments for some of my students for whom I am their primary or only Spanish teacher. For other students, I am a resource for homework help and aiding in taking their Spanish learning further than they are able to in the classroom. Aside from working directly with my students, I also am responsible for regularly communicating with them and their parents via email and sometimes phone to remind them of appointments, provide follow up information and discuss the students' progress. I occasionally do administrative work for Ngenius Tutoring and Test Prep as well, which involves finding or creating relevant material they can share on their social media pages to engage with parents and students.