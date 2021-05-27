Cancel
POTUS

Ex-House Speaker Paul Ryan says GOP 'at a crossroads,' calls for party members to reject Trump

fox26houston.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProsecutor in Trump criminal probe convenes grand jury; WaPo reporter weighs in I NewsNOW from FOX. Manhattan's district attorney has convened the grand jury that is expected to decide whether to indict former president Donald Trump, other executives at his company or the business itself should prosecutors present the panel with criminal charges, according to two people familiar with the development.

www.fox26houston.com
Democrat Kabuki

Democrat Kabuki

"If you elect us, we will repeal Obamacare," Republicans claimed in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016. Each victory brought a goal post shift. Ultimately, the Republican Party never got rid of the Affordable Care Act. The same happened with Planned Parenthood. Despite Republican control, reconciliation processes that bypass the filibuster and Republican presidents, Planned Parenthood funding remained.
Presidential Electionmadison

GOP admits guilt by rejecting probe -- Mick Maier

Senate Republicans rejecting an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol must be seen for what it is: an admission of guilt. The commission would be similar to the successful 9/11 commission. It would meet all of the conditions U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., wanted.
Presidential ElectionCNN

Trump and his crazies aren't done with us

Michael D'Antonio is the author of the book "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success" and co-author, with Peter Eisner, of the book "High Crimes: The Corruption, Impunity, and Impeachment of Donald Trump." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN)...
U.S. PoliticsBlack Hills Pioneer

Ryan, Johnson rare Republicans willing to speak the truth

OPINION — For a Republican, it was an opportunity to speak at a sacred site. Former House Speaker Paul Ryan was at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., on Thursday when he criticized former President Trump and the Republicans who continue to worship at his feet. Ryan...
The Hill

Lara Trump disputes report that father-in-law is discussing reinstalment

Lara Trump on Thursday disputed a report that former President Trump has been telling associates that he believes he will be reinstated at the White House in August. “As far as I know, there are no plans for Donald Trump to be in the White House in August. Maybe there’s something I don’t know,” Lara Trump said on "Fox & Friends."
PoliticsAmerican Thinker

To Save The Republican Party, the GOP Must Die

The GOP must die. The Grand Old Party is over and unsalvageable. The name finds its origin in the post-Civil War era as the party that saved the Union, but whatever positive connotations may have come with the GOP moniker are dead and gone now. Today, GOP conjures images of gray hairs at the country club and board meetings at Halliburton, and it seems the only thing it is interested in saving is the status quo. There was a time when these perceptions could be dismissed as partisan pejoratives, but at some point, Republican Party leadership chose to embrace and embody the characterization. Fool me twice, shame on me.
The Atlantic

The Capitol Rioters Won

Republicans say they would like to move on from the 2020 election. “A lot of our members, and I think this is true of a lot of House Republicans, want to be moving forward and not looking backward,” John Thune, the third-ranking Republican in the Senate, told CNN on May 19. “Anything that gets us rehashing the 2020 elections I think is a day lost on being able to draw a contrast between us and the Democrats’ very radical left-wing agenda.”
Newsweek

Why Mike Lindell Thinks Donald Trump Will Return as President in August

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is continuing to push the claim that Donald Trump will return as president in August, saying there is a "clear path" for him back to the White House. Lindell told Steve Bannon's War Room: Pandemic show that his lawyers confirmed to him that there is a route via Supreme Court rulings, as well as "two other bonus pathways" resulting from the disputed and partisan audit in Arizona and a similar recount called for by GOP lawmakers in Pennsylvania.