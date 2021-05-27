A new Oakland-based incubator helps small businesses step up their game
When Port Product Lab launched in January 2020, the group’s goal was to help small Oakland business owners improve their products, whether they are a technology-focused youth training company or a catering firm that sells food and beverages. The pandemic slowed them down, but now, with funding from the Small Business Development Center, Port Product Lab has launched a 4-week incubator program and is currently working with their second cohort, who will finish on June 10.oaklandside.org