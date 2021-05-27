Cancel
Oakland, CA

A new Oakland-based incubator helps small businesses step up their game

By Ricky Rodas
oaklandside.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Port Product Lab launched in January 2020, the group’s goal was to help small Oakland business owners improve their products, whether they are a technology-focused youth training company or a catering firm that sells food and beverages. The pandemic slowed them down, but now, with funding from the Small Business Development Center, Port Product Lab has launched a 4-week incubator program and is currently working with their second cohort, who will finish on June 10.

