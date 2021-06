Q: As coronavirus protocols are loosening, what community programs will the sheriff’s office be starting back up?. A: The first big one we are pushing is our Civilian Law Enforcement Academy (CLEA). This gives participants an insiders’ perspective on law enforcement and how the criminal justice system works and includes things like a jail tour and meeting all the specialized units, like the dive team and the detective team. It meets every Tuesday night for three hours for two and a half months. My wife is in the first class since we started back up, which is meeting now. They graduate in June.