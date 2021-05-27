Leamington man set to appear in court accused of spitting, kicking and racially abusing police officers
A Leamington man is set to appear in court today (Thursday) accused of spitting, kicking and racially abusing police officers. The name, who police have not named, has been charged with racial harassment, three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, sending a communication conveying a threatening message, four counts of criminal damage, aggravated vehicle taking, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, attempting to pervert the course of justice and dangerous driving.