Strictly Limited Games has announced that Spelunker HD Deluxe will be coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, with a limited physical run to come. The game is an upgraded version of Spelunker HD, a 2009 remake of the NES version of the Atari game Spelunker (phew!). The game will feature multiple modes that involve jumping and fighting your way through hundreds of rooms deep in a cave, and all modes can be played single-player, six-player online, or four-player offline. This includes the main Adventure mode, a head-to-head Competition mode, a super difficult Championship mode, and Endless Cave NEO, which brings randomly generated levels to the table. The game will feature HD 3D graphics, but also comes with a “Classic Mode” that will turn the game back into an 8-bit beauty.