Single-Hit TP53 Associated With Prolonged OS and PFS Vs Multi-Hit TP53 in Ibrutinib-Treated CLL

Results of the phase 3 JUPITER-02 trial presented at ASCO 2021 support the use of toripalimab plus chemotherapy for recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Data from the phase 3 JUPITER-02 trial (NCT03581786) of gemcitabine plus cisplatin (GP) with or without the additional of toripalimab showed marked improvements in progression-free survival (PFS) for patients with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma who were treated with the addition of immunotherapy.1.