30 creative 2nd wedding anniversary gift ideas

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The past year or so has been tough for weddings, but with couples still getting engaged and new versions of nuptials trending every day (micro-weddings, we’re looking at you!), it’s safe to say that love is in the air and, hopefully, will be for the rest of 2021. So, for all of us attending wedding events—either in-person or via Zoom—it’s definitely time to start strategizing a gift-giving game. Snagging an item or two off the engaged couple’s registry is always a smart idea, as is using your own wedding favorites if you have similar, kindred tastes.