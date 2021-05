Break up your drive with 72-ounce steaks, a picturesque canyon, and graffitied Cadillacs. Route 66, which stretches more than 2,400 miles from Chicago to Santa Monica, has been calling to American travelers ever since it opened in 1926. In its early years, it connected middle America to the West Coast and expedited Westward Expansion. Today, it serves as hallowed ground for road warriors from all over the world looking to experience our big country’s small town culture alongside an endless stream of quirky attractions. And while following the 95-year-old road might not be the most efficient method of modern transport, the iconic trail undoubtedly offers so much more than simply delivering folks from point A to point B.