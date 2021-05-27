Celebrity Homes: Joan Rivers' Palatial New York City Penthouse (Ghost Long Gone) Is For Sale at $38 Million

This is definitely something I never saw I would see in my lifetime! Excited to check it out in person, write-up from Architectural Digest. Generally speaking, New Yorkers are open-minded people, but one experience in which city dwellers would never participate is taking a dip in the famously contaminated East River. Even on the hottest summer days, this particular body of water simply isn’t appealing to anyone who values personal hygiene. However, a group of four innovative friends is calling for a serious cleanup job by way of a giant plus sign–shaped floating pool (after the group’s name, + POOL) just north of the Manhattan Bridge, which connects Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood to Brooklyn’s Dumbo. Without any chemicals and additives, the pool filters more than 600,000 gallons of East River water that floats through the pool’s barriers every day. Plus, New Yorkers will hardly ever turn down a chance to plunge into a chic and photogenic pool.