Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

MN Cup finalist, Healthy Share, rooted in Mankato

By Tim Krohn tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com
Posted by 
The Free Press
The Free Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rDTqy_0aDtf8K300
Healthy Share delivers locally grown and organic produce to Minnesota consumers year-round. Courtesy Jim Gehrke

Jim Gehrke’s goal is to scale up local organic food systems across the state and beyond and he’s doing it by hand delivering fresh produce one bag at a time.

“I was initially interested in local food systems because of the economic development potential,” he said. “That’s still a driver, and an important one. But I’m increasingly concerned about climate change, and the need to diversify food production in order to make all our communities more resilient.”

Gehrke, founder of Healthy Share GBC, has been delivering locally grown and organic food to subscribers each week for more than a year and half. Now his startup business is a semifinalist in the Minnesota Cup competition, the largest statewide entrepreneurial contest in the country.

Now living in Northfield, Gehrke’s business plan has its roots in Mankato’s local food scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LxuYw_0aDtf8K300

While living in the Mankato area and working for Minnesota Valley Action Council, Gehrke developed a business plan that led to the creation of the MVAC Food Hub. That plan also earned him a spot in the MN Cup competition in 2013, and he earned the top award that year in the social entrepreneur category.

Gehrke also has customers in the Mankato area for his Healthy Share business (ourhealthyshare.com).

Denise Urban, of Amboy, first learned about Healthy Share on Facebook and is a big fan.

“Every Monday I get a bag delivered to my door. They send an email out Sunday saying what you will be getting. I plan my meals around what I’m getting, which is kind of fun rather than planning and then getting what you need.”

Urban said the delivery of fresh produce was especially nice during the past year when much of society was shut down from the pandemic.

“It’s been been great for me. I can’t say enough good about it. It’s all fresh and organic,” she said of Healthy Share.

Expandable concept

“The really cool thing about Healthy Share is that it’s an affordable way for people to improve their diet while both strengthening their community economically and decreasing the environmental impact of food production and distribution,” Gehrke said.

Customers who sign up get fresh produce delivered to their door weekly. Gehrke said the mid-level subscription, which has produce for two to three people, is just under $40 per week.

“People are blown away by how good and fresh the produce is and how much of it comes from local farms.”

Gehrke said 59% of Healthy Share’s annual food purchases were from farms within about 150 miles in 2020. This year he expects about 65% of the food to be locally grown.

In the winter he sources food from an organic wholesaler that supplies produce to co-ops throughout the Midwest.

He said that once more subscribers are on board, it will make more sense for local farmers to extend their growing season through greenhouses and other techniques. Gehrke said paying local farmers a fair price and growing their operations while also providing healthy food for customers is the whole idea of his business model.

He said that while he delivers the food to about a 50-mile radius, his business model allows for the concept to expand anywhere there is a community kitchen available for use. “It can be set up in any city and serve 50 miles around it.”

While he so far has a few dozen subscribers from Eden Prairie to Eagan and down to the Mankato area, the business is already sustainable and it’s growing. Gehrke said they’ve just begun a real marketing effort to gain more subscribers.

Healthy Share is also the centerpoint of a $200,000 Bush Foundation grant to increase access to healthy and indigenous foods for Prairie Island Indian Community.

Gehrke said the Healthy Share model could benefit many rural communities and inner-city food deserts.

“We’ll create living-wage jobs, support local farms and decrease the amount of fossil fuels burned along the way. And you can actually see and be part of the progress. You’re doing more than buying groceries.”

The Minnesota Cup is coordinated by the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota and has awarded more than $4 million in seed money to startups since 2005.

This year 88 businesses in a number of different categories are in the semifinal round, competing for $400,000 in funding.

In July top winners in each category will begin competing for the top MN Cup award.

The Free Press

The Free Press

Mankato, MN
1K+
Followers
302
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Free Press

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eden Prairie, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Amboy, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Mankato, MN
Food & Drinks
Mankato, MN
Society
City
Northfield, MN
Mankato, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Mankato, MN
City
Eagan, MN
Mankato, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Deserts#Local Food#Healthy Food#Organic Food#Food Drink#Organic Production#The Mvac Food Hub#Bush Foundation#Healthy Share Gbc#Roots#Seed Money#Farms#Food Production#Startups#Economic Development#Food Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

City, MSU send students hunting for outdoor adventure

MANKATO — City and university officials coincidentally came up with the same idea this month to get young people outside and exploring the parks and natural areas available in Mankato and beyond. For kids, the Mankato Parks Scavenger Hunt has been launched to encourage people younger than age 18 to...
Blue Earth County, MNThe Free Press

Pandemic brought changes to waste, recycling streams

MANKATO — The pandemic changed where people work and the way people shop. Those behavioral changes were apparent in our trash and recycling streams. General public use at the local Ponderosa landfill was up last year, but the total tonnage of material put into the dump dropped because businesses generated less waste.
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Century-old birchbark scroll returns to Minnesota’s Ojibwe tribe due to advocate work by St. Paul businessmen

An Ojibwe scroll lost since the late 1800s, is on its way home, thanks to the efforts of two St. Paul businessmen. Sean Blanchet and Robert Snell, owners of Revere Auctions, noticed an Ojibwe birchbark scroll with Minnesota ties pop up on a Boston auction website. Thinking it may be of cultural relevance to the local Ojibwe, Blanchet contacted the auction house and offered to buy it outright. He also reached out for help from other interested parties and donors.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 models forecast the virus in sharp retreat in Minnesota

Three major COVID-19 models predict sharp declines in viral spread in Minnesota in late May — with Mayo Clinic forecasting a drop from 900 new infections per day to 563 by Memorial Day weekend. The forecasts come amid a decline to 5.7% in the positivity rate of diagnostic testing in...
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations decline in Minnesota

The positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing dropped to 5.7%, its lowest level in Minnesota since late March, offering hope that vaccination progress is limiting the spread of the infectious disease. The rate, a key measure of viral activity in Minnesota, had been as low as 3.5% on March 3...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Six of the Best Campgrounds in Southeastern Minnesota

Camping season has arrived and I'm super excited to get out and explore the great outdoors with my family. There are some amazing camping spots right here in Southeastern Minnesota that everyone should check out!. Below you'll see six of the top camping opportunities in our area, from Cannon Falls...
Minnesota StateCrookston Daily Times

Letter: Feel proud that so many migrant and seasonal workers choose to return to Minnesota

With spring in the air, I invite Minnesota’s rural communities to join me in welcoming migrant and seasonal farm and agricultural workers to our state. Every year, Minnesota benefits from the extraordinarily hard work of thousands of people who travel here to work – picking fruits and vegetables, working in canneries and meat processing plants, and many other jobs that contribute to our vibrant agricultural systems. If you’re a sweet corn or pea producer, for example, your enterprise depends on the migrant and seasonal farm workers who show up every summer to put your produce into cans. While statistics vary, a University of Minnesota report estimates that 20,000 people migrate to Minnesota each year to work on farms and in food processing facilities.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

10 Least Expensive Places to Live in Minnesota in 2021

The cost of housing has gone up a crazy amount in the last year. Many people want their own space but the cost may be too much to handle. If you're wanting to buy your own house and you're willing to possibly move, you might want to check into one of these 10 least expensive places to live in Minnesota in 2021. This is according to Niche.com. And accompanying each town I share a house that is currently for sale in each town to give you an idea of the cost of homes there. Let me tell you, the cost of homes in these towns is WAY cheap compared to most places.
Minnesota Statekfgo.com

Opportunities available to hunt elk in Minnesota

Interested hunters have through Friday, June 11, to apply for one of 30 elk licenses offered this year by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Seasons will run from late August to mid-October. This year’s seasons are similar to last year’s, which provided hunters with more opportunities to harvest antlerless...
Minnesota StatePosted by
InsideHook

Can the Ex-Master Distiller of Jameson Put Minnesota Whiskey on the Map?

“I think I speak quite correctly, but the first time I met the team in Minnesota, they needed subtitles.”. For new O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company Master Distiller Brian Nation, a sudden move from Ireland to Minnesota was bound to cause culture shock. But the former Master Distiller for Irish Distillers — aka the group behind Jameson, Redbreast, Powers and Midleton whiskeys — thankfully found his new surroundings quite charming, language barriers aside.
Mankato, MNKEYC

Mayo to relocate COVID-19 testing site to vaccination center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato is moving COVID-19 testing from the Madison East Center to its vaccination center at 1315 Stadium Road, effective Monday. Mayo says the move will allow them to host both COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at one consolidated and convenient location. To...
Blue Earth, MNFaribault County Register

They’re just a couple of average Joes

About a little over a year ago, two Blue Earth Area High School alumni sat in the office of Nielson Blacktopping in Kasota after work one day and started talking about an idea. Jonah Pirsig and Joe Franta both worked at the asphalt and concrete business located in Kasota, between...
Minnesota Statefroggyweb.com

Minnesota spring turkey hunting season continues through May 31

With Minnesota’s 2021 spring turkey hunting season entering its final weeks, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds firearms turkey hunters who have an unused tag from an earlier hunt period that they can participate in the final hunt period Wednesday, May 19, through Monday, May 31. Hunters may also purchase a license for this time period. Archery-only and youth ages 17 and younger are allowed to hunt during any time period, including the final one. Hunters cannot purchase both a firearms and archery-only license.
Minnesota Stateboreal.org

New FirstNet Cell Sites Launch in Northeastern Minnesota to Support First Responders

What’s the news? First responders in northeastern Minnesota are getting a major boost in their wireless communications thanks to the FirstNet® network expansion currently underway by AT&T*. We’ve added new, purpose-built cell sites located near Cloquet on County Road 3 and in Hovland along the North Shore between Grand Marais and Grand Portage. These sites will give first responders on FirstNet – America’s public safety network – access to always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data.
Minnesota Statethelandonline.com

City transit looks for post-pandemic revival

MANKATO — In April 2020, after the pandemic arrived in force in Minnesota and after Minnesota State University shut down its campus, ridership on Mankato Transit System buses totaled 5,795 for the entire month. Last month, some proof of the economic revival was in evidence on city buses. Ridership topped...
Mankato, MNthelandonline.com

Annual inspections restart at nursing homes after 2020 pause

MANKATO — Recertification inspections are gradually restarting at nursing homes in south-central Minnesota after a pause in 2020 amid more focus on infection control. A CNHI investigation found about 58% of Minnesota nursing homes didn’t have their usual annual inspections in the 18 months leading up to March 2021. Instead, regulators prioritized infection control reviews in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — about 60% of Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths occurred in residents in long-term care or assisted living facilities.