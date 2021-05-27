Cancel
AUDIO: Aka.Bili Featuring CG Vinson – “Win”

By Allen Halas
breakingandentering.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAka.Bili has a new single out, and he taps CG Vinson to collaborate on “Win.” The track brings lots of bass, and is full of swagger from both emcees. Lyrically, the song deals with persevering and achieving success after putting in plenty of work to get to that point. The pair of verses feel like light work for the experienced artists, and the hook combined with the distorted bass keeps the energy up on this one. “Win” is definitely a strong offering, and you can check out the track below:

breakingandentering.net
Spitfire Audio’s free LABS Bass Guitar features classic electric bass sounds

Spitfire Audio has added to its collection of free instruments with LABS Bass Guitar, featuring four classic bass sounds and seven controls. LABS Bass Guitar’s four presets include Warm Bass Amped, Warm Bass DI, Classic Bass Amped and Classic Bass DI. Spitfire Audio says these sounds should cover you for “smooth and soulful to punchy and driven” styles. They’ve also all been recorded and re-amped by Leo Wyatt, who used a vintage Ampeg at Hackney’s Premises Studios.
New Band "Audio Strut" Launches Single And Album Featuring Musicians Who Have Played With Acts Such As Gorgon City, Elton John And Jamiroquai

LONDON, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Audio Strut" launches the album "Funksonic" and the single "Ride the Wave" through TF Productions on May 28 th. The single "Ride the Wave" features a secret special guest Grammy winner and is being plugged for radio airplay in the UK and internationally. The song is about the disillusioned youth of today in some of our poorest communities and the rising knife and gun crime.
AUDIO: Donna Re’nee Featuring Ambrozia & Alan Diaz Norcott – “I Won’t Try”

A new voice is emerging in Milwaukee music, and there’s lots of talent behind it. “I Won’t Try” is a new single from Donna Re’nee, and she blends jazzy vocal tones with sultry R&B. With a palette of smooth production in the background, the song is about a turbulent relationship, and the decision to not waste time playing games. Re’nee is a newer voice, but sounds like she has all the confidence in the world when its time to step to the microphone. Get caught up with one of the newer singers in Milwaukee by checking out “I Won’t Try” below:
AUDIO: Wave Chapelle Featuring Hashiem Brown – “Ocean Drive”

Wave Chapelle wrapped up his Midnight Blue monthly pack on Friday, and he did so with a feature from Hashiem Brown on “Ocean Drive.” The collaboration merges hip hop and R&B, and is set to some of the atmospheric, calm production that has been replicated throughout this month’s weekly releases. Chapelle keeps it smooth, kicking chilled out raps about being with the right person, and Brown keeps that feeling alive with a melodic hook. Things are fairly lighthearted here, and it’s a good way to cap off a month of releases that have been focused on a single style of track. We’ll see what Wave Chapelle has in store for the next month of releases this upcoming Friday, but you can check out his 22nd single of the year with “Ocean Drive” below:
AUDIO: Brett Newski Featuring Pat Macdonald – “Second String Heart”

Brett Newski has another new track out, and he’s creating pure catchy pop with “Second String Heart.” Featuring Pat Macdonald, the pair harmonize well on a hook, and Newski sings of falling apart in a way that makes it not feel so bad. The song is about coming undone in a relationship, looking for relief at any given point, and hoping for the best. Built largely around the acoustic guitar, the song’s production helps create an atmosphere of a guy just looking to make the best of the situation, which Newski plays well. Brett Newski is currently gearing up for the release of a book and album simultaneously this month, but you can hear “Second String Heart” here below:
Interview: Mathew Jonson on his “Freedom Engine Academy” and production process

With a career spanning over 18 years, Mathew Jonson is known and loved by many for his well-crafted melodic sounds and outstanding live performances. Almost 20 years after the release of his debut album, “A Box Full of Magic” on Dekmantel, Jonson has toured the world and signed music to numerous influential labels, including Crosstown Rebels, Kompakt, Cocoon, Perlon, and his own imprint, Wagon Repair. He has also honed in on his studio skills with a collection of analog instruments and rare synthesizers. After a year spent remixing music, Jonson introduces his new project: a music production school titled “Freedom Engine Academy“, where students can learn mixing, mastering, composition, and live performances.
AUDIO: Taejoz Featuring Drudini – “You Different”

Taejoz has his second single under his new moniker out, and it’s all about the summertime on “You Different.” The track features Drudini, and the pair handle some bright, club-ready production that mixes elements of hip hop and dancehall. Lyrically, the song is in both English and Spanish, and talks about being smitten by a particular woman of interest. Everything about this song conjures up visions of sweat-filled summer parties and clubs, and is a welcome addition to the emerging catalog of the former Donte Tidmore. Check out “You Different” here below:
Laurent Boudic – Abstrakt Vol.1 (Album – GenComProdukts International)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Minimal-Electro, Ambient. Background/Info: Laurent Boudic has been involved with numerous projects, mainly dealing with Techno, EBM and related genres. He now strikes back under his own name, unleashing a first album of a series recorded between 2017 and 2021. Content: Laurent Boudic invites us to join an Electronic...
Audio reviews

John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band, “Leftover Feelings” (New West Records) On “Leftover Feelings,” the powerhouse pairing of John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas starts by introducing a new musical form: The 12-bar blues gone green. “I've got a long black electric Cadillac,” goes Hiatt’s opening verse. “She'll go a...
Towards Explainable Convolutional Features for Music Audio Modeling

Audio signals are often represented as spectrograms and treated as 2D images. In this light, deep convolutional architectures are widely used for music audio tasks even though these two data types have very different structures. In this work, we attempt to "open the black-box" on deep convolutional models to inform future architectures for music audio tasks, and explain the excellent performance of deep convolutions that model spectrograms as 2D images. To this end, we expand recent explainability discussions in deep learning for natural image data to music audio data through systematic experiments using the deep features learned by various convolutional architectures. We demonstrate that deep convolutional features perform well across various target tasks, whether or not they are extracted from deep architectures originally trained on that task. Additionally, deep features exhibit high similarity to hand-crafted wavelet features, whether the deep features are extracted from a trained or untrained model.
JoAnn Falletta, BPO announce newest audio recording, 'The Four Seasons,' featuring violinist Tessa Lark & concertmaster Nikki Chooi

“The Four Seasons,” a new audio recording by JoAnn Falletta and the Grammy Award-winning Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, includes Antonio Vivaldi's “The Four Seasons” featuring BPO concertmaster Nikki Chooi; and in celebration of Astor Piazzolla's 100th birthday, “The Four Seasons Of Buenos Aires,” featuring violinist Tessa Lark. Falletta and the BPO...
Slate Digital Intros ANA 2 Ultra Bundle, AKA ‘The Netflix Of Synths’

Slate Digital has introduced ANA 2 Ultra Bundle, which they describe as “the Netflix of synths”. ANA 2 Ultra offers a huge range of sonic possibilities, with 3 wavetable oscillators, 3 samplers, and 46 different filter types. And it comes with hundreds of patches, ranging from hip-hop to cinematic to lo-fi sounds.
Ghost In Real Life Vanquishes ‘The Invisible Enemy’

Ghost In Real Life combines a range of influences to create the perfect soundtrack for your summer raves on The Invisible Enemy EP. Rising bass music star Ghost in Real Life has shown signs of reaching levels of sonic grandeur and high energy vibes with a flurry of releases that include “I’m Tha Ghost,” “Unholy,” and “Who You Are.” Now, she’s continuing her ascent through the ranks of the scene with the release of her debut EP, The Invisible Enemy.
Spotlight: Point Blank Masterclass - How to Collab Remotely with BeatConnect

For this edition of Friday Forum Live, Point Blank were joined by BeatConnect, to showcase their innovative music production collaboration app live. BeatConnect helps you connect your home studio to the world, bringing your tools, instruments and style to the collaboration. The app lets you share sounds and mix and create music with up to four people in a real-time shared environment, giving users a collaborative sequencer, cloud storage, video chat and more, regardless of what DAW you use. Spend more time making music and less time juggling apps and services.
Newsbits: Unsound / Sun Ra / Russian Avant-Garde / Nortonk

The Unsound Festival has released a compilation as we await its next iteration. The new release of Sun Ra’s Languidity is reviewed. UbuWeb has a set of recordings entitled Sound Experiments in The Russian Avant-Garde (1908-1942), featuring early Russian drone and electronic music. The new album from Nortonk is reviewed.
BBC wins big at the Audio and Radio Industry Awards

The BBC won big at the Audio and Radio Industry Awards (Arias). Celebrating audio and radio across 25 categories, the Arias took place at London’s The May Fair Hotel, hosted by Kiss presenters Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely, on Wednesday. While most nominees tuned in to a livestream, stars in...
Teenage Sequence Size Up the U.K. Music Industry on Debut Single “All This Art”

It took us, like, 40 years to come to terms with the realization that “disco sucks” is a racist mantra, so it feels like in recent years we’ve been making up for lost time. The debut single from Teenage Sequence, though, makes LCD Soundsystem and DFA at large feel like a soft open, with Dewan-Dean Soomary elevating James Murphy’s stream-of-consciousness lyrics above irony, his blipping electronic beats beyond their simplistic charm, on the walloping six-and-a-half minute debut single “All This Art.” Finding a home on Get Better Records, you can imagine its dancefloor-friendliness is but one facet of the admittedly very dancefloor-friendly track.
Tonight’s Top 3 at 7 Countdown

Tune in tonight at 7pm as we count down three huge singles with “Walk” in the title, including this 80s smash!. The Bangles - Walk Like an Egyptian (Video Version) The Bangles' official music video for 'In Your Room'. Listen to The Bangles: https://TheBangles.lnk.to/listenYD Subscribe to the official YouTube Channel for...
5Pin Media releases Creative Piano Acoustic & Electric sample pack

5Pin Media has released a new sample library that pushes the creative sound design envelope with live performed acoustic and electric piano processed through coveted external boutique effects and outboard gear. Creative Piano provides producers with a diverse set of sounds ranging from conventional piano to completely warped out textures,...