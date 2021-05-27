AUDIO: Aka.Bili Featuring CG Vinson – “Win”
Aka.Bili has a new single out, and he taps CG Vinson to collaborate on “Win.” The track brings lots of bass, and is full of swagger from both emcees. Lyrically, the song deals with persevering and achieving success after putting in plenty of work to get to that point. The pair of verses feel like light work for the experienced artists, and the hook combined with the distorted bass keeps the energy up on this one. “Win” is definitely a strong offering, and you can check out the track below:breakingandentering.net