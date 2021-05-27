AUDIO: Aka.Bili Featuring CG Vinson – “Win”

Wave Chapelle wrapped up his Midnight Blue monthly pack on Friday, and he did so with a feature from Hashiem Brown on “Ocean Drive.” The collaboration merges hip hop and R&B, and is set to some of the atmospheric, calm production that has been replicated throughout this month’s weekly releases. Chapelle keeps it smooth, kicking chilled out raps about being with the right person, and Brown keeps that feeling alive with a melodic hook. Things are fairly lighthearted here, and it’s a good way to cap off a month of releases that have been focused on a single style of track. We’ll see what Wave Chapelle has in store for the next month of releases this upcoming Friday, but you can check out his 22nd single of the year with “Ocean Drive” below: