Alana Bright to Make Acting Debut in Fox Drama Series ‘Our Kind of People’

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
Alana Bright will make her professional acting debut on the Lee Daniels and Karin Gist project “Our Kind of People,” a drama headed to Fox on Tuesday nights this fall. Bright joins previously announced cast members Yaya DaCosta (“Chicago Med”) and Morris Chestnut (“The Resident”). The series is inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class.” It is a co-production of Fox Entertainment and 20th Television.

