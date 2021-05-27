Alana Bright to Make Acting Debut in Fox Drama Series ‘Our Kind of People’

Viewers interested in seeing the upcoming pilot for the sequel series to the popular 1984-1992 NBC sitcom Night Court with original series star John Larroquette and The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch can rest easy if they haven't heard anything yet about the possibility of getting a green light. Declaring the traditional pilot cycle dead and buried and adopting a more "52-week scheduling mindset," NBC executives Susan Rovner and Frances Berwick presented the network's fall schedule while emphasizing that they're now in the business of handing out series orders or pilot pick-ups year-round- for example, some projects could receive an order now for the 2021/22 midseason or looked at for the 2022/23 season. "The unique circumstances of this year have made us relook at how we approach the traditional broadcast pilot season and I really think it's going to benefit all of us," Rovner explained. "Rather than competing each year with other networks for the best directors, best actors, and best writing staff all in the same small window, we're now going to be able to take the time to make the best show, period." This means that pilots such as Night Court as well as Demi Lovato's food issues comedy Hungry and more remain in active consideration.