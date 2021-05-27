Leamington and Warwick Musical Society members celebrate launch of centenary book
Members of the Leamington and Warwick Musical Society have launched their new book which marks the centenary of when the group was formed. What We Did For Love, written by former performer, director and member Mark Thorburn, tells the story of the 100 years of the society and provides an insight into musical theatre from early English operetta and Gilbert and Sullivan through to modern British and American musicals.www.leamingtoncourier.co.uk