Leamington and Warwick Musical Society members celebrate launch of centenary book

There is exciting news from the Craigmyle Historic Society! The CHS has launched its own website. You can visit this interesting site at www.craigmylehistoricsociety.ca. Check out the historic timeline for the Craigmyle church from 1909; click on the link to peruse the digital version of the 1970 Delia Craigmyle Saga; check on upcoming events and enjoy the photo gallery. This site is just in the budding stage but will continue to grow and bloom with the help from you, good readers. Folk are asked to contact Marlene Bannister at 403-665-2489 or email the CHS through the contact information on the website. Marlene is asking for pictures of events in Craigmyle from any era; anecdotal stories or any other information relating to Craigmyle. Check out this website regularly for updates and new items. Also, don’t forget to log onto the Craigmyle Face book page for regular updates and tidbits of information.