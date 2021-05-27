Memorial Day events happening in Western New York this weekend

Memorial Day weekend is here and it marks the unofficial start of summer in Western New York.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are several events happening throughout WNY.

Buffalo Heritage Carousel grand opening at Canalside

On Friday, May 28 at 11:00 a.m. the Buffalo Hertiage Carousel will have its grand opening at Canalside. The fully restored carousel was custom designed and manufactured in 1924 by Spillman Engineering in North Tonawanda.

Hammerl Amusements brings its "Celebrate Spring" Carnival to the Eastern Hills Mall

On Friday, May 28 to Monday, May 31 Hammerl Amusements will bring will be rides, games and food concessions to the Eastern Hills Mall for some family fun. You can find more information and buy tickets at the link above.

The Totally Buffalo Festival returns for 2021 at Buffalo Riverworks

On Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30 The Totally Buffalo Festival makes its return to Buffalo Riverworks. The outdoor vendor fair will run from 10:00 a.m to 5:30 p.m. each day. You can find more information and buy tickets at the link above.

Memorial Day weekend Commemoration at Concordia Cemetery

On Saturday, May 29 at 11:00 a.m. all military personnel who have served or are still serving will be honored in the Veteran section near the flag pole at the front of the cemetery.

The Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park ceremonies and events for Memorial Day weekend

The Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park will host several ceremonies and events throughout the weekend. Click the link above for more details on the events of each day.

Soldiers through the ages at Old Fort Niagara

On Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30 there will be special displays and living history programs to demonstrate a military timeline from the 17th to the 20th centuries. You can find more information and buy tickets at the link above.

Memorial Day Train Ride at the Arcade & Attica Railroad

From Saturday, May 29 to Monday, May 31 the Attica & Arcade Railroad will hold its annual Memorial Day train ride. A 2-hour and 20-minute round-trip train excursion where at the halfway point, you depart at Curriers Station and can participate in a self-guided tour of the museum. You can find more information and buy tickets at the link above.

The Milton J. Brounshidle American Legion Post 205 drive-thru American Flag Sale in Kenmore

On Saturday, May 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. or sold out there will be a drive-thru American flag sale. Unserviceable flags will also be accepted for respectful retirement. You can find more information at the link above.

Town of Marilla Memorial Day Parade

On Sunday, May 30 at 1:00 p.m. at Two Rod and Tomarsue. A chicken BBQ will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the community center.

Forest Lawn Memorial Day Ceremony

On Monday, May 31 Forest Lawn will honor and salute the men and women of the United States armed forces. A ceremony will be held at 8:00 a.m. and another at 9:00 a.m. You can find more information on the ceremonies at the link above.

City of Lackawanna Memorial Day Ceremony

On Monday, May 31 at 12:00 p.m. the City of Lackawanna will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Stadium in South Park Avenue. The ceremony will be hosted by the Matthew Glab Post 1477 and will include a proclamation for Sgt. Harry Switala, a 96-year-old Marine Corp. veteran of World War II.

Batavia Memorial Day Parade

On Monday, May 31 at 9:45 a.m. on East Main Street.

Clarence Memorial Day Parade

On Monday, May 31 at 11:00 a.m. at Main and Kraus. A chicken BBQ will be held at the town park from 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Village of Akron Memorial Day Parade

On Monday, May 31 at 9:00 a.m. on Main Street.

Cassadaga Lakes Memorial Day Boat Parade

On Monday, May 31 at 2:00 p.m. Boaters should assemble in the middle of the lake at 1:45 p.m., spectators viewing areas include Dale Drive, Park Avenue, Lakeview Avenue and portions of Maple Avenue.

Due to COVID-19 some municipalities have canceled their Memorial Day parades, call your local government office to confirm.