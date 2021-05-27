Black Desert Adds New High-Level Grinding Spots, New Questlines, and More to Console Versions

Today marks the arrival of the version 20.4 update to Blizzard’s Hearthstone (Free), and with it comes a brand new mini-set called Wailing Caverns as well as numerous tweaks and changes as part of the standard update. As of this writing version 20.4 is live on PC but not quite available on mobile just yet, so mobile players should hang tight. The highlight in 20.4, of course, is the new mini-set which brings 35 distinct new cards. The entire 66 cards set is broken down into 4 Legendary cards, 1 Epic card (x2), 14 Rare cards (x2), and 16 Common cards (x2). Like the previous mini-set Darkmoon Races which released back in January, you can obtain all of the cards in the Wailing Caverns mini-set through Forged in the Barrens packs or you can buy the entire set outright as a $14.99 IAP or using 2000 Gold in game. Here’s the Wailing Caverns release trailer.