Video Games

Black Desert Adds New High-Level Grinding Spots, New Questlines, and More to Console Versions

noobfeed.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Desert is getting a huge update on the PlayStation and Xbox version of the game. Adding the Great Expedition and the Sycraia Underwater Ruins, a new high-level grinding spot. The update will also add new questlines, player-captained ships with upgrade paths, a bartering system, and in-game events. The new...

Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Black Desert Mobile adds a new class, Sura, the subtle Ninja in latest update

Black Desert Mobile has added a new class, Sura, the Ninja into the game. Sura is a melee-based Ninja who has mastered the art of swordsmanship. Sura is the 17th addition to the ever-expanding roster of Black Desert Mobile. He wields his legendary Sura Katana, forged from the six special Katanas and uses Kunai as his sub-weapons.
Retailnoisypixel.net

Xuan Yuan Sword 7 Shows Off Console Version in New Gameplay Trailer

EastAsiaSoft released a gameplay trailer for the Softstar and Domo Studio-developed action RPG Xuan Yuan Sword 7, showing off the PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X versions of the game. The console version of Xuan Yuan Sword 7 was previously announced, but now we get the chance to see it...
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Black Desert adds Great Expedition and Underwater Ruins on consoles

Pearl Abyss has delivered a new update for MMORPG Black Desert on consoles that introduces the Great Expedition and the Underwater Ruins of Sycraia. To start with, the Great Expedition allows players to traverse the Great Ocean in their own vessel. From today, players can get their hands on two starter ships: the Bartali Sailboat and the temporary Epheria Cog. The Bartali Sailboat can be upgraded to the Epheria Sailboat or Epheria Frigate through gameplay, with further upgrades available for these two vessels.
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Genshin Impact’ Version 1.6 Release Date, New Events, Alternate Character Costumes, and More Revealed

At today’s Genshin Impact (Free) version 1.6 reveal stream, miHoYo revealed a wealth of details for the upcoming Genshin Impact 1.6 update including its release date, new events, alternate costumes, and a whole lot more. If you’ve not played Genshin Impact in a while, details for the previous 1.5 update are available here with new event details here. Genshin Impact version 1.6 ‘Midsummer Island Adventure’ releases on June 9th for iOS, Android, PS5, PS4, and PC platforms. The story in this update begins when Klee receives a mysterious letter that has everyone explore a secluded archipelago. Jean and Barbara get two summer-themed outfits in the update that will be available discounted in the in-game shop for a limited time. Barbara’s Summertime Sparkle outfit will be free to claim after fulfilling specific in-game requirements. Pre-installation details will likely be revealed in the coming days as well. Watch the Genshin Impact version 1.6 ‘Beneath the Light of Jadeite’ update trailer below:
Video GamesAndroid Headlines

Black Desert Mobile Gets Another New Class – The Ninja

Black Desert Mobile has just released its latest class option for players, a Ninja, focusing on fast melee combat. The Ninja, officially called the Sura, is the 17th class added to the game. And is one of only a few classes out of that 17 which are fully awakened at the moment of character creation.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Black Desert PC celebrates World Milk Day and adds a new outfit and pet, mobile introduces the Sura class

“Due to the upcoming World Milk Day, it’s said that the milk production in the Black Desert world has skyrocketed. So, let’s celebrate this special occasion by going to a dairy farm!” Thus proclaims Pearl Abyss in the latest event added to the PC version of the game, entreating players to milk cows in a minigame and place a special Nutritious Haystack that will yield more harvestable milk.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate is rail-grinding to PC this September, new game in 2022

During the Sonic Central livestream earlier today, Sega confirmed a rumor that had been zipping around for a while. Sonic Colors, which launched for the Nintendo Wii back in 2010, is releasing on PC — as Sonic Colors: Ultimate. The game heads to PC via the Epic Games Store on September 7. Following the reveal, Sega also unveiled an animated show based on the game: Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps. The show comes out this summer, and stars Roger Craig Smith. Sega also ended the presentation by teasing a new Sonic game coming in 2022.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Wailing Caverns Mini-Set Now Available in ‘Hearthstone’ Featuring 35 New Cards and More as Part of the Version 20.4 Update

Today marks the arrival of the version 20.4 update to Blizzard’s Hearthstone (Free), and with it comes a brand new mini-set called Wailing Caverns as well as numerous tweaks and changes as part of the standard update. As of this writing version 20.4 is live on PC but not quite available on mobile just yet, so mobile players should hang tight. The highlight in 20.4, of course, is the new mini-set which brings 35 distinct new cards. The entire 66 cards set is broken down into 4 Legendary cards, 1 Epic card (x2), 14 Rare cards (x2), and 16 Common cards (x2). Like the previous mini-set Darkmoon Races which released back in January, you can obtain all of the cards in the Wailing Caverns mini-set through Forged in the Barrens packs or you can buy the entire set outright as a $14.99 IAP or using 2000 Gold in game. Here’s the Wailing Caverns release trailer.
Video Gamesmmoculture.com

Black Desert Online – First co-op dungeon Atoraxxion announced for both PC and console versions

Pearl Abyss today announced that Atoraxxion, the game’s first co-op dungeon, will launch later this summer on both Black Desert Online and Black Desert Console. The dungeon will be released in four themed parts — the first, Vahmalkea, will be available soon. The company also revealed additional information on the dungeon, including a look at new mechanics and gameplay.
Video GamesGematsu

New God of War title delayed to 2022, adds PS4 version

The new God of War game announced for PlayStation 5 in September 2020 has been delayed from its previously planned 2021 release window to 2022, PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst said in a newly published PlayStation Blog interview. A PlayStation 4 version was also confirmed. “[God of War] started a...
Video Gamesgamerant.com

Rust: 10 PVP Tips For New Console Players

PVP on the console edition of Rust presents a few noticeable differences. Principally, recoil control and input lag can take some time to get used to. With a fair amount of practice, recoil patterns and stick movement can be mastered. If gamers adjust their settings, input lag can be fixed as well.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Tomb Raider - Playable Ellie TR2013 v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

Playable Ellie TR2013 is a mod for Tomb Raider created by Raq. his mod will allow you to play as Ellie from the videogame The Last of Us in the story mode of TR2013, from start to finish!. Installation:. Drag and drop the file "patch.000.tiger" in the main directory of...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded - Labyrinth of Touhou 2 English Translation Patch v.1.2.0.3 - Game mod - Download

Labyrinth of Touhou 2 English Translation Patch is a mod for Touhou no Meikyuu: Gensokyo to Tennuki no Daiju (Labyrinth of Touhou 2), created by Kuilfrayt. Fan-mase patch that translates Touhou no Meikyuu: Gensokyo to Tennuki no Daiju into English. The game (also known as Labyrinth of Touhou 2) is a dungeon crawler RPG that was releases in 2013 for PC.
Video GamesGamasutra

Black Desert Online dev Pearl Abyss opens new offices in L.A. and Amsterdam

Black Desert Online developer Pearl Abyss has opened new offices in Los Angeles and Amsterdam called Pearl Abyss America and Pearl Abyss Europe, respectively. The South Korean studio said both offices will help it cater to players in North America and Europe with dedicated live-ops, server infrastructure, community management, localization, customer support, and PR services.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Black Desert teases the arrival of ‘a new tide’ and enters a crossover with Bugatti across all platforms

Oh, don’t mind that noise, that’s the sound of Black Desert trying to hammer the square peg of Bugatti into the round hole of its game world. Yes, Bugatti — the hypercar manufacturer — is going to be represented in the MMO by way of branded cosmetics that can be purchased in the Pearl Shop and special event quests for PC, console, and mobile that grant unique items like a Dancing Elephant trophy and a speed-boosting item. I guess that’s better than being fleeced for digital Gucci handbags?