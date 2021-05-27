Adam Eaton (hamstring) on White Sox's bench versus Baltimore
Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Eaton (hamstring) is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Bruce Zimmerman and the Baltimore Orioles. Eaton was lifted from Wednesday's game with a tight right hamstring. There is hope that Eaton will not require a trip to the injured list. Andrew Vaughn, Billy Hamilton, and Leury Garcia will start across the outfield for the White Sox on Thursday night and hit at the bottom of the order.www.numberfire.com