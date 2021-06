Lewis-Clark State senior guard Hodges Bailey has been named an NAIA 1st Team Academic All-American – the first in Warrior men’s basketball history. A native of Centrailia, Washington, Bailey graduated with a 3.96 GPA and a degree in Business Administration. He was the most dangerous Warrior from behind the 3-point line this season with a team-leading 48.7 shooting percent. The mark ranked 21st in the NAIA and is the seventh-best in program history. Bailey was voted First-Team All-Cascade Conference, the Cascade Conference Defender of the Year and was named to the NAIA All-National Tournament Team.