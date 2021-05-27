Cancel
Man wanted for armed robbery captured in Beauregard

By Johnathan Manning
KPLC TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A man wanted for armed robbery in West Virginia has been captured in Beauregard Parish, authorities say. Mason Adams, 20, was located in Beauregard on Wednesday, but was able to elude police after leading them on a police chase, authorities say. However, Adams was captured...

Beauregard Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Beauregard Parish, LA
State
West Virginia State
City
Dequincy, LA
#Armed Robbery
Beauregard Parish, LAwestcentralsbest.com

BPSO Arrest Report May 10-16, 2021

The following bookings were logged by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office:. Amanda Lacaze was arrested by the Narcotics Task Force and charged with Possession of CDS Schedule I Second or Subsequence Offenses Under RS 40:966.B, 967.B, 968.B, or 969.B, Possession of CDS Schedule II Second or Subsequence Offenses Under RS 40:966.B, 967.B, 968.B, or 969.B, and a Bench Warrant. Amanda was booked into the BPSO jail with no bond set.
Rosepine, LALake Charles American Press

Rosepine man facing trial on rape charges

The trial of a Rosepine man accused of sexually abusing two juveniles is set to begin on Monday, according to court records. William Ray Weeks, 45, is charged with four counts of first-degree rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile, according to court documents. He is set for a jury trial before the Honorable Judge Martha Ann O’Neal in the 36th Judicial District Court in Beauregard Parish.
Deridder, LAwestcentralsbest.com

Simple Battery Arrest Adds Narcotic Charges

Thursday, May 6, 2021, DeRidder Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the area of North Texas Street. Tristan Jamel Lamons, 34, was arrested for Simple Battery. Upon arrival at the Beauregard Parish Jail, Officers located marijuana that Lamons had attempted to dispose of in the patrol unit. During booking, deputies located marijuana and methamphetamines concealed on his person. The Beauregard/DeRidder Narcotics Task Force was notified and a search warrant was obtained for his residence and his vehicle. During the search, detectives located a large amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Deridder, LAbeauregarddailynews.net

BPSO April Deputy of the Month: Toree Simmons

Sheriff Mark Herford would like to announce the BPSO Deputy of the Month Toree Simmons for outstanding service during the month of April. Toree is a 2011 graduate of DeRidder High School and is a life long resident of DeRidder. Toree continued her education at McNeese State University where she graduated in 2014 earning her Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in Sociology. She began an internship with Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Division from 2012-2014 and became a full-time employee in 2015 where she was a detective investigating crimes against children and sexual assaults. Also in 2015 Toree became a forensic child interviewer, joined the Internet Crimes Against Children task force, and graduated with the Highest Scholastic Award from the Calcasieu Regional Police Academy. Since this time Toree has been instrumental in numerous investigations on the parish, state, and federal levels.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Evangeline, Iberia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Evangeline; Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; Vernon FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion and Vernon. In southeast Texas, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton and Tyler. * From 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Wednesday afternoon * A stalled front will be draped across interior southeast Texas and central Louisiana this afternoon. Daytime heating and moisture pooling along the front should trigger thunderstorms with heavy rainfall. This band of heavy rains should sag southeast Tuesday night into Wednesday morning resulting in 1-3 inches of rainfall with isolated higher amounts possible over the saturated soils from previous rains.