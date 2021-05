Leading Senior Care Franchise Expands Presence in Texas with 10th Location Opening. "Ken's exceptional business experience and professionalism, coupled with his passion for helping others and his strong network of relationships in Texas Hill Country make him the perfect fit to lead the Always Best Care territory in Boerne," said Jake Brown, President & CEO of Always Best Care. "We're thrilled to build upon our presence in Texas, a state that has tremendous opportunity for growth and expansion for our brand. We look forward to supporting Ken as his business serves local seniors and their loved ones for years to come."