Texas State

Louis Vincent Roney

Boerne Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouis Vincent Roney passed away on May 17, 2021. He was born on April 2, 1965, in San Antonio, to parents Lou and Betty Roney. Louis was a proud graduate of Southwest Texas State University with a bachelor’s degree in environmental science. Louis was an artist, master carpenter and loved...

