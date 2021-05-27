Lemon Larry is Now Serving Consumers in the State of Texas Who Have Purchased Vehicles Considered a Lemon Under State Laws

HOUSTON (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Lemon Larry is now assisting consumers in Texas, helping connect them to an experienced lemon law attorney after purchasing a car that may qualify as a lemon. The service Lemon Larry offers is very valuable, as most consumers are very confused about what actually constitutes a lemon. Lemon Larry educates consumers about what constitutes a lemon, and provides a simple, free, online pre-qualification process to help determine if the vehicle may be a lemon. If it qualifies, a referral is made to a lemon lawyer for further discussion and review of the potential case.