Texas State

Lemon Larry is Now Serving Consumers in the State of Texas Who Have Purchased Vehicles Considered a Lemon Under State Laws

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

HOUSTON (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Lemon Larry is now assisting consumers in Texas, helping connect them to an experienced lemon law attorney after purchasing a car that may qualify as a lemon. The service Lemon Larry offers is very valuable, as most consumers are very confused about what actually constitutes a lemon. Lemon Larry educates consumers about what constitutes a lemon, and provides a simple, free, online pre-qualification process to help determine if the vehicle may be a lemon. If it qualifies, a referral is made to a lemon lawyer for further discussion and review of the potential case.

Texas State
Houston, TX
Texas Cars
Texas State
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Texas Now Has An Official State Handgun

The 1874 Colt Walker is now the official handgun of Texas. SCR20 cleared both the House & Senate before being signed by Gov. Grabbit. historically crucial to the early survival of the great State of. Texas; and. WHEREAS, The original 1847 Colt Walker pistol was an. essential tool in the...
Texas Statereportsgo.com

Texas law prevents Tesla from selling state manufactured EVs to Texans

Electric-automobile giant Tesla Inc. may have to go through a tedious procedure of shipping its Texas-manufactured cars to other states before it can sell them to Texans, due to state laws banning car manufacturers from selling directly to consumers, according to sources. Texas' legislature which operates under a biennial system,...
Carsinsideevs.com

Which US States Have The Most EV Charging Points Per Vehicle?

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
PoliticsFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Under Marsy’s Law, darkness descends on the “Sunshine State” | Editorial

Ed. note: This editorial has been corrected to show that the Florida Highway Patrol withholds the names of victims from press releases, not public records such as crash reports and incident reports. Florida’s motto, the “Sunshine State,” stands for more than our climate. We’ve set national examples for open government...
Lawabovethelaw.com

Litigation Finance And State Law — What Should Counsel Know?

At Lake Whillans, we frequently field questions about the legal issues surrounding litigation finance. One question that frequently comes up is whether legal doctrines such as champerty and maintenance impede litigation finance arrangements. For the most part, the doctrines of champerty and maintenance do not impede litigation finance arrangements. But the answer will depend significantly on the jurisdiction that you are in, and one step during the process of raising litigation finance includes diligence into the applicable law on these issues.
Ukiah, CAmendocinobeacon.com

Former inmate becomes a firefighter under state’s new law

UKIAH — Bob Boyd, attorney at law, cleared the way for his client to become an emergency medical technician when he successfully petitioned to expunge a felony from his client’s record — a legal remedy made possible through AB 2147, which was signed into law Jan. 1. The law enables formerly incarcerated people to clear their records after their completion of fire camp and exit from prison.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs resigns under pressure from Senate

Texas Secretary of State Ruth Ruggero Hughs announced Friday she will step down from her post as the state’s top elections official, less than two years into her term. The decision comes after Republicans in the Senate failed to take up her nomination, which was required for her to remain in the role past this legislative session. Hughs oversaw the presidential election last year, in which Harris County officials implemented several alternative voting measures, including 24-hour voting and voting by drive-thru.
Texas Statetexasscorecard.com

Constitutional Carry to Become State Law in Texas

AUSTIN — Texans will soon have a greater ability to defend themselves and their families, thanks to a soon-to-be state law. On Monday, the Texas Legislature finalized House Bill 1927, or constitutional carry, to protect citizens’ Second Amendment rights to self-defense. Under the law, Texans 21 or older—who aren’t otherwise prohibited from owning a gun—may carry a handgun without permission from the government.
Lawbloomberglaw.com

FCA on Hook for More Attorneys’ Fees in Settled Lemon Law Case

A couple who received a modest amount more in settlement during their lemon law trial against FCA US LLC than the automaker offered three months earlier must be allowed to recover attorneys’ fees for the period in between the offers, a California appeals court ruled. The claimed hours of work...
Crawford County, PAMeadville Tribune

Brooks' lemon law bill for motorcycles clears Senate

The state Senate has unanimously approved legislation introduced by Sen. Michele Brooks to enact a "lemon law" for motorcycles, to better protect consumers who purchase or lease motorcycles with manufacturing defects that cannot be remedied after several attempts. Currently, the Automobile Lemon Law protects those who purchase vehicles by requiring...
Politicslyonsrecorder.org

Off-road vehicle new state law / and Lyons golf cart ordinances

On May 7, 2021 Governor Jared Polis signed into state law that off highway vehicles (OHV), regardless of the state or other jurisdiction in which the off-highway vehicle is registered or titled, will not be allowed on public streets, roads, or highways of the State. Off highway vehicles include ATVs, four wheelers, and side-by-sides, and more.
Public Healthenr.com

EEOC: Employers Can Make COVID-19 Vaccination a Job Requirement

Contractors, among other U.S. employers. can require all workers entering their offices or work sites to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said May 28 in a new guidance on its website. The federal agency issued updated guidance on its website stating that federal law would...
Income TaxJournal Record

New state laws affect taxes, health care, more

Oklahoma lawmakers closed this year’s legislative session after spending four months debating and voting on bills that will have lasting effects. Among the biggest: All Oklahomans will see their personal state income taxes go down slightly due to House Bill 2962. The new law, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2022, cuts individual income tax rates by 0.25%, by lowering the top rate from 5% to 4.75%.
Texas Statetexasscorecard.com

New Texas Law Will Protect State’s Infrastructure from Enemy Nations

AUSTIN — Amid a slew of threats to our state’s power grid, state lawmakers have taken action to protect against at least one of them—hostile countries. After receiving the state legislature’s approval, the “Lone Star Infrastructure Protection Act” will now head to the governor’s desk to be signed into law. The Act states that Texas businesses and government officials are not allowed to make infrastructure agreements with certain foreign countries, nor give them control or direct or remote access to any of the state’s core systems.