SureSale Launches Digital Vehicle Inspection Program for Repair Facilities and Technicians
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. SureSale, which makes it easy for consumers to better understand used vehicle quality with the industry’s most comprehensive report, today announced that its award-winning(1) inspection platform for auto dealers is now available to auto technicians and repair facilities. The SureSale Trusted Technician and SureSale Trusted Repair Facility programs increase the ways consumers can access used vehicle inspection data as the private party seller market grows.www.mysanantonio.com