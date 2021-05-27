Listen: Amway CEO Milind Pant on Podcast, How Leaders Lead with David Novak

We made it to another week, posse! After a brief hiatus, Brice is elated to welcome @AmanAdwin back for another addition of the “Casual Tea.” The two pour out their thoughts on Billy Porter revealing his health diagnosis and breaking down the stigma of HIV. Just know-we love you, Billy Porter! The conversation gets steamy as Brice and Aman discuss their thoughts on topics from Texas signing into law the “Heartbeat Bill,” whew chile to figuring out if a recents senator’s concerns of UFO’s are valid, trying to understand if everyone has an internal dialogue or not (it’s really real), and so much more on this week’s Causal Tea. What Purple Dialogue is complete without the Church Announcements and the Freak of the Week. Come on and ride along on a fantastic voyage and sail on this week’s Internal Dialogue cause ISSA ISSA ISSA Purple Pants Podcast, episode 93!