Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Letter: AB 1405 Will Protect Millions of Californians Burdened by Credit Card Debt

By Editor
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ii5pg_0aDteAtd00
Photo via Pixabay

We write in response to the May 13 opinion piece by Nestor Valencia about Assembly Bill 1405, which would protect millions of Californians who have had to take on credit card debt during the pandemic.

AB 1405 will provide desperately needed guardrails for the “debt settlement” industry. Legal aid providers — the sponsors of the bill — have seen a worrying increase in the number of low-income clients who have become victims of debt settlement companies that have failed to save them money and made their financial situations worse. Almost all of these clients are from low income communities and communities of color.

In 2019, the National Black Caucus of Legislators issued a “Resolution to Protect Minority Communities from Debt Settlement Companies.” Signed by legislators from around the nation, the resolution calls upon states and the federal government to review and adequately regulate the industry’s practices.

A debt settlement program is a risky proposition for any consumer. The Federal Trade Commission warns that many people are unable to complete programs, that enrolling in programs generally results in damage to your credit score, and that enrollees are frequently sued by their creditors. And because many companies charge high fees, there is no guarantee that even someone who completes the 3-4 year program actually saves money.

The federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation have both recently brought cases against debt settlement companies that were ripping off consumers.

Our legislature needs to lay down some rules for debt settlement companies in California. Fortunately, AB 1405 will do this by requiring debt collectors to disclose the risks of the program. People will be informed of the actual costs of enrolling and be given a chance to hold debt settlement companies accountable if they act badly. That’s the kind of law that’s already in place in dozens of other states, and it’s exactly the law California needs.

Ted Mermin

Director

Times of San Diego welcomes thoughtful letters about current issues. Please send to opinion@timesofsandiego.com for consideration.

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Business
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card Debt#Debt Collectors#Credit Score#Government Debt#Consumer Debt#National Debt#Protection Money#Californians#Ab 1405#Debt Settlement Companies#Financial Protection#Legal Aid Providers#Low Income Clients#Enrollees#Law#People#Complete Programs#Review#Opinion#Black Caucus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Oklahoma City, OKsouthwestledger.news

Credit card debt drops, retail sales grow in 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY – Americans apparently used some of their federal stimulus payments to erase credit card debt last year. A record $82.9 billion in credit card debt was paid off in 2020. That was a notable achievement, considering U.S. consumers have amassed an average of $54.2 billion in credit card debt annually over the past decade.
Personal Financemilitaryconsumer.gov

More money is coming to families…and scammers are ready

As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, eligible families will get monthly payments from the government from July 15 through December 2021. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will send these monthly payments directly to people through direct deposit, paper checks, or debit cards. Unlike economic impact payments, these payments are an advance on families’ child tax credit. People who are eligible will get up to half of their child tax credit in these monthly payments and the other half when they file their 2021 taxes.
Real EstateQuad Cities Onlines

Fannie Mae Extends Covid-19 Landlord And Renter Protection

Fannie Mae announced today that it would extend its forbearance program on multifamily properties until Sept. 30, 2021. This means that Fannie borrowers who own multifamily properties that they rent out can ask their lender to push out their monthly payments due to financial hardship from the Covid-19 pandemic. In doing so, the borrower also cannot evict any renters during that same time period.
Personal Financefox5atlanta.com

Considering refinancing your student loans? What to know

President Joe Biden has expressed support for forgiving $10,000 in student loans per borrower. In addition, he has called for making changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program. Under his plan, student loan borrowers would receive $10,000 in student loan forgiveness each year (up to five years) they participated in a national or community service program.
Credits & Loanscedarcityutah.com

Layin’ it on the Line: Having student loan debt when you retire could spell disaster

ST. GEORGE —Retirees’ student loan debt has skyrocketed in the last decade. Recently published studies on the state of debt in America reveals that nearly 3 million American adults age 60 and older currently have outstanding student loan debt, up from a high of 700,000 in 2005. Surveys indicate that over 70% of this debt is for loans taken out by parents or grandparents to help finance a child or grandchild’s education.
Credits & Loanscrossroadstoday.com

She Crushed $20K+ in Credit Card Debt at Age 24

With over $195,000 in student loan debt, Annika Hudak saw little harm in swiping her credit cards. “I was in the mindset that I’m going to be in debt forever, so what’s a couple of thousand dollars here,” says Hudak, 25, a product analyst in Oregon. Hudak eventually racked up...
Personal FinancePosted by
Vail Daily

Financial Focus: Financial tips for the self-employed

Being self-employed has some benefits: You get to choose your own hours, you don’t have to count “vacation days” and you’ll never worry about getting downsized. On the other hand, you’re truly on your own — there’s no employer-sponsored retirement plan and no benefits package. So, if you’ve recently started a business or become a “gig worker,” possibly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, what can you do to get on the road to financial security?
Lorain, OHChronicle-Telegram

Lorain councilman facing lawsuit over unpaid credit card debt

LORAIN — A Lorain city councilman is facing a lawsuit from his credit card company over more than $25,000 in unpaid debt. Citibank filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Josh Thornsberry, D-8th Ward, seeking repayment of $25,484.41 in credit card debt on a Sears Mastercard account. In the filing, Citibank alleges the last time Thornsberry made a payment on the balance due was June 2020.
Bryn Mawr, PAtheamericancollege.edu

Beware the Social Security Tax Torpedo: Wade Pfau

For clients at or nearing retirement, once their taxable income reaches a certain threshold when considering IRAs, 401(k)s, Social Security, and other factors, they may be vulnerable to losing a large chunk of their savings to tax—something RICP® Program Director Wade Pfau calls the “tax torpedo.” Read more about the concept and how you can help clients avoid it in this interview from ThinkAdvisor.
Personal Financenews8000.com

3 Popular Ways to Maximize Your Social Security Benefit

The average senior on Social Security today collects $1,543 a month. Now, combined with withdrawals from a retirement plan or ongoing payouts from a pension, that could make for a very nice lifestyle. But many people don’t retire with a lot of money or collect pension income, and if you’re...
Income Taxthewestsidegazette.com

Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments Begin in July

Monthly payments will begin on July 15 for the Child Tax Credit in President Biden’s American Rescure Plan. President Joe Biden has declared that “help is here” for families with children who will begin receiving advanced monthly payments from the child tax credit. For tax year 2021, the Internal Revenue...
U.S. Politicsfinancialadvisoriq.com

Government Indecision on Social Security's Future Could Be Costly

How — and when — the U.S. government plans to address the depletion of the Social Security trust fund could have an substantial impact on retirement savers’ earnings, according to a new paper. With the trust fund expected to be exhausted in the early 2030s, the government must make a...
Credits & Loansmoneytalksnews.com

This Popular Bank Just Banished Overdraft Fees

Overdraft fees are a cash cow for many banks that offer checking accounts. But Ally Bank has decided it can live without them. The self-described largest online bank in the nation has ended overdraft fees on all accounts, effective immediately. In a press release, Jeffrey Brown, CEO of parent company...
California StateNBC Bay Area

Most Vaccinated California Workers Must Keep Masks on

Conflicted California workplace regulators approved controversial rules Thursday night that allow workers to go maskless only if every employee in a room is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. But the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board made clear that the regulations are only a stopgap while they consider further...
Personal FinanceInside Nova

Your Money: Are you saving enough for retirement?

Are you saving enough for retirement? Whether your career is just getting started or you’ve started winding things down, you’re not alone if you’re not sure. A May 2020, 20th Annual Transamerica Retirement Survey of Workers asked survey participants about their greatest retirement fears. The number one concern across all ages was the possibility of outliving one’s savings and investments.
Income Taxreviewjournal.com

Homeowner stimulus checks: How to get money from this $10B fund

Although the future of a fourth stimulus check is uncertain, there is still a huge chunk of money homeowners can tap into to get relief if they are struggling with housing expenses. While lesser-known, the Homeowners Assistance Fund provides billions of dollars to homeowners to prevent them from losing their homes.
Personal FinanceAmerican Banker

Ally ditches overdraft fees, citing consumer harm

Ally Bank is scrapping overdraft fees permanently, explaining that the penalty charges prompt customer anxiety and disproportionately affect people of color. The bank, a unit of the $181.9 billion-asset Ally Financial in Detroit, had previously waived overdraft fees early in the pandemic. Ally Bank grew quickly over the last decade as many consumers flocked to online savings accounts, and has long been far less reliant on overdraft fee revenue than many other large and mid-sized banks.
Economycommunityvoiceks.com

“Follow the Stimulus Money"

The crisis caused by the pandemic required alarge response. Well, it appears the response was large enough to boost the cash buffers of manylow-income families, many of whom had been living paycheck to paycheck, ahead of the stimulus insurgence of cash. However, it wasn’t enough to save everyone. According to...