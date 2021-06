Planning a dinner with out-of-town family is a delicate exercise in strategy, compromise, and fortune-telling. You want something nice enough to seem like you’re trying, but in an environment that doesn’t make anyone feel uncomfortable and with enough options to appease everyone at the table. Oh, and preferably with a waitstaff who will patiently smile, and maybe even chuckle lightly when your dad inevitably jokes about “Roux-ing the day” or the latest breach at “Wiki-Leeks.” It’s all tall order, but here are 12 spots that even your pickiest relatives will enjoy.