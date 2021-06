Playground enthusiasts will have to temporarily find a new set of slides and swings to enjoy while the playground at Dunkirk District Park is demolished. The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation is tearing down and rebuilding the playground at the park off Route 4 over the next five to six weeks, weather permitting. The new playground will be built around the theme “Chesapeake Bay: Above and Below Water” and pays homage to recognizable Calvert Marine Museum attractions, including the Drum Point Lighthouse and the William B. Tennison, a sailing bugeye converted to powered buy-boat.