Naturopathica’s Revamped Spa Brings the “Future Of Wellness” to East Hampton
In the past few decades, the concept of “taking the waters”—or spa’ing, in more general parlance—has changed drastically. Gone are the days of cucumber eye patches, green mud masks, and face and body treatments heavy on oil and light on efficacy. “It’s a very well-traveled spa-goer these days,” says Naturopathica founder Barbara Close as she hands me an herbal tea spiked with her Stress-Relief tincture featuring relaxing oatstraw. The tincture is available on tap, one of four formulas offered in the entryway of Close’s newly revamped East Hampton Spa & Healing Center; it’s positioned a few steps from the bespoke bulk tea and incense library (“great for gifting,” per Close) and catty corner to the early 1900s herb-drying table she had shipped to New York from France.www.vogue.com