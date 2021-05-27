Going on Holiday? You’ll Need Some Vacation-Worthy Jewelry While You’re in Paradise
Dressing for vacations has a different look and feel than the typical day-to-day summer style. Let’s face it: Going on holiday is the perfect excuse to dress in fantastical, destination-worthy fashions, like dreamy caftans, tropical evening bags, or a pair of raffia-heel sandals. It’s also the best time to take advantage of the playful summer capsule and resort collections offered by designers each season. And there’s no shortage of brands whose entire existence depends on dressing us in fabulous vacationwear.www.vogue.com