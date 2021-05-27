Going on Holiday? You’ll Need Some Vacation-Worthy Jewelry While You’re in Paradise

With temperatures climbing and the months ahead loaded with camping trip plans, impromptu hikes and general outdoorsy activities, the perfect pair of lightweight trousers are essential. Lucky for you, the pants of the summer are the ones you can find everywhere. The style has many names—cargos, climbing pants, fatigues or field pants—and varying degrees of bells and whistles. Some are cut from nearly-indestructible ripstop fabric, others come with a built-in belt for maximum comfort, and then there are always plenty of pockets to fit whatever you might need and more. The best all share a few traits in common: they're lightweight, easy fitting and comfy as hell. With a wide leg or relaxed fit, adventure pants are ready to take on wherever you take them, all while remaining durable, comfortable and polished. For optimal outdoor vibes, pair with a pair of retro hikers, or for a bit more of an urban look, slip on some lugged boat shoes to complete the look. These selections will keep you cool, dry and fly for all your nature-based endeavors.