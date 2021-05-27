newsbreak-logo
PET OF THE WEEK: Bebe

Newington Town Crier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBebe is quiet as a mouse. She enjoys spending her days relaxing and being brushed, and is looking for a calm, peaceful home where she and a human pal can keep each other company. This 12-year-old kitty does need to be encouraged to exercise though – she’s a bit chunky and staying fit will help her arthritis. She doesn’t prefer to be picked up – again, that arthritis – so she’d like to live with adults who understand that, and may be open to a furry sibling. Bebe doesn’t ask for much…just love, some nice pets on the head, treats, and a lovely home!

