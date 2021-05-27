PET OF THE WEEK: Bebe

Let me be your little Tootsie! I would like a lot of space to roam around as I am curious and do not like to be locked up in small spaces. Which is why I need to get out of here as soon as possible. They let me roam around the cat adoption room some days to get all of my curiosity out but it is not enough because I am more than ready for someone to walk into that room and fall in love with me and take me to a bigger place where I can roam freely. Can you be the one that saves me?